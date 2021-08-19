Photos: Disney's NEWSIES Opens Tonight At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is seizing the day with the high-energy Disney hit musical Newsies. New to the Beef & Boards stage, this Tony-winning show is now on stage through Oct. 3.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). The musical features the songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe."

Joshua Schwartz, previously seen as Bobby in last season's production of Saturday Night Fever, stars as Jack Kelly in Beef & Boards' production. Also returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Sarah Daniels (Hairspray, The Little Mermaid, Grease) as Katherine Plumber, Jeff Stockberger (Hairspray, 42nd Street, A Christmas Carol) as Joseph Pulitzer, and Chris Trombetta (The Little Mermaid, Grease, West Side Story) as Crutchie.

There are 50 performances of Newsies scheduled in the intimate setting of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $50 to $75 and include Chef Odell Ward's dinner buffet and select beverages.

Newsies is rated PG. For tickets visit beefandboards.com or call the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664.