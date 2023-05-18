New Indianapolis Theatre Company Crossroads Comedy Theater Now Offering Improv Classes

Crossroads Comedy Theater has been making a big name for itself. Having trained hundreds of people in the art of improv and sketch in Philadelphia, its founder, Mike Marbach, is looking to bring the fun to the Hoosier state! Crossroads will begin by offering courses in downtown Indianapolis covering improv and sketch comedy writing to build up a base of performers before they begin live shows in the future.

Don't go thinking improv is just for performers as Mike says, "Improv is for everyone. That's why our Improv 1 course is titled 'Improv for Everyone.' The lessons learned in our courses go well beyond the stage to benefit people in their everyday lives and work. Lessons in improv can help improve communication skills and memory retention, build self-confidence, increase your ability to agree and collaborate, help you think faster on your feet, to have more fun, and much more. Whatever brings you to Crossroads - we got your back!"

Crossroads is also available for applied improv training in the Indianapolis area. Corporations and organizations are turning to improv more and more to help foster collaboration, humor, and trust among their teams. Teamwork, agreement, overcoming objections, thinking faster on your feet, looking on the bright side - these and more are skills that improv can help improve. Crossroads has participated in workshops and private shows for Havre de Grace Arts Collective, Arizona State University, Drexel University, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and is hoping to add many Indy based businesses to their growing list of clients for one off or regular training sessions.

In addition to classes, applied improv training, and live shows down the line, Crossroads also has a podcast network featuring an assortment of pop culture themed shows covering big franchises like Marvel, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, and Lord of the Rings and also smaller, targeted shows covering Killing Eve, The Good Fight, Better Call Saul, and a bunch more. Podcasts also hit the "crossroads" theme of the theater as they blend comedy, commentary, and pop culture as well as feature performers from Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and beyond.

ABOUT MIKE MARBACH AND CROSSROADS COMEDY THEATER

Crossroads Comedy Theater was founded in 2021 by Mike Marbach. During his time in Chicago mike trained and performed at iO Chicago and The Annoyance theaters. After moving back east Mike trained with the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre in New York and quickly became involved with Philly Improv Theater (PHIT). While at PHIT, Mike served as Education Director (2011-2017) and Artistic Director (2017-2020) as well as class registrar, instructor, director, and the creator and producer of several hit comedy shows. After PHIT closed due to COVID-19, Mike found that many of the performers he most often worked with were still interested in continuing to find ways to create, so Crossroads Comedy Theater was born and has been going strong in Philly since. Crossroads Philly offers classes in various types of improv, comedy writing, stand-up and more and has been featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer, as well as on NBC10, 6ABC, and CBS3. Though Mike is still involved in the Philly arm of Crossroads, Indy has his focus. "Philly is now in the great hands of people that actually live there. I am in Indy and it's time to focus on doing what we can to add to the already lively comedy and theater scene here. It may take some time, but I know people will love what we have to offer."

UPCOMING COURSES

Classes are 6 weeks and meet once a week for two hours. Classes take place at Union Indy at 525 S Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Improv 1: Improv for Everyone | Thursdays Starting 6/29 | 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Improv 2: Finding the Fun | Wednesdays Starting 6/28 | 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Sketch Comedy Writing 1 | Sundays Starting 7/9 | 12pm - 2pm

More on Crossroads Comedy Theater at xroadscomedyindy.com.

CONTACT & SOCIAL MEDIA

