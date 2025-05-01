LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER INDY Comes to Indianapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being a mom, having a mom, losing a mom, finding a mom — how many iterations of motherhood can you think of? Explore the concept of motherhood in a live storytelling show, “Listen to Your Mother Indy,” at Indiana Landmarks Center on Saturday, May 10. Tickets are available for the in-person matinee and livestream.



Produced by Haley Lawrence, the show comprises 12 diverse storytellers, who will take audiences on a well-crafted, 90-minute journey of true stories about motherhood. From hilarious and heartwarming, to emotionally intense and profound, “Listen to Your Mother” entertains and energizes.

CAST: Neeta Agarwal, Celestine Bloomfield, Maureen Brustkern, Ada Cheng, Rosaleen Crowley, Jessica Heck, M.J. Hobbs, Leondra Radford, Melissa Sandullo, Sheila Spencer, Jerry Troxel, and Tracey Wynn. The returning musical guest will be Marrialle Sellars (MAR.S).

Tickets are $25, and $30 for VIP purchased online, and $30 at the door, cash only. Tickets for the livestream are $15.

