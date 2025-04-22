LEGALLY BLONDE(R) Drag Parody Musical Comes to Indy Drag Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indy Drag Theatre will bring back Legally Blonde, one of its first lip-synced drag parody musicals, for a fierce revival. Legally Blonde(r): A Drag Parody Revival marks Indy Drag Theatre's debut revival show and opens Friday, May 9, at 8:00 pm, at The District Theatre in Indianapolis, and runs May 9-11 and May 15-18.

Indy Drag Theatre (IDT) began as a passion project for co-founders April Rosé and Blair St. Clair and has since grown to be a staple of the Indianapolis drag community. IDT's first drag musical theatre production, Legally Blonde: A Drag Parody Musical, debuted in 2022, and the crew is thrilled to revisit the show three years later. This revival is set to be more legal, more blonde, and more drag-tastic than ever. Keeping true to favorite Y2K trends, this musical is all about sisterhood, finding your own voice, keeping things positive, and, of course, doing the bend and snap.

The Legally Blonde(r) lip-synced drag musical centers LGBTQIA+ themes to bring a new understanding of queer humor and culture. It is not what you would typically see in a nightclub or bar, but instead is a combination of scenes from the beloved movie and Broadway musical with added fundamental pop and queer culture moments. The production is a celebration and fusion of the traditional art of theatre and the exaggerated art of drag.

IDT co-founder and show director Blair St. Clair commented, “It's a full-circle moment for us to bring back the first show that coined the term Indy Drag Theatre. We had done concert versions of shows, but Legally Blonde marked our first theatrical performance, making it an ideal choice for our first revival.” Assistant show director, IDT co-founder, and choreographer April Rosé added, “We now have full committees, a Board of Directors, a fully experienced team behind us, and a bigger budget to play with. We have grown so much in the community and blossomed more than we expected over the past three years.”

Indy Drag Theatre aspires to offer safety and opportunity for queer Hoosiers and allies to express themselves authentically, artistically, and joyously. Past IDT parodies include Shrek, SIS, Mean Queens, and HairSLAY, to name a few. Grab your tickets to Indy Drag Theatre's fabulous revival of the musical Legally Blonde(r) on the IDT website today.

