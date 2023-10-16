JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Joseph is a dreamer with 11 jealous brothers. What happens when they can’t take any more and sell him into slavery? A musical of Biblical proportions!

This Andrew Lloyd Webber musical follows the Biblical story of Jacob's preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavary by his brothers, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and soon finds himself in front of the mighty - but troubled - Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is now on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre through Nov. 19.

