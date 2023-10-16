JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Special Offer: Go, Go, Go (see) JOE at Beef & Boards!
POPULAR
Joseph is a dreamer with 11 jealous brothers. What happens when they can’t take any more and sell him into slavery? A musical of Biblical proportions!
This Andrew Lloyd Webber musical follows the Biblical story of Jacob's preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavary by his brothers, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and soon finds himself in front of the mighty - but troubled - Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is now on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre through Nov. 19.
Videos
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (11/01-11/02)
|The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
|The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/07-12/07)
|BRIGHT STAR
Footlite Musicals (3/01-3/17)CAST
|Frozen
Murat Theatre (11/16-11/26)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Emens Auditorium (2/05-2/05)
|Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
|Devised Theater & Dance Show
Indiana State University Department of Theater (4/25-4/28)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (10/05-11/19)
|Darren Criss: A Very Darren Crissmas
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/16-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You