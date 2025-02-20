Indy Drag Theatre Opens SWEENEY TODD Drag Parody Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indy Drag Theatre will open its fabulous, lip-synced reimagining of the Sondheim classic Sweeney Todd, this weekend, at the District Theatre. Opening Friday, February 21, at 8:00p, this drag musical runs February 21-23, 27-28, and March 1-2.

Grab your friends and come see this twisted tale of love, revenge, and really meaty tuck–er—pies. This drag musical follows the demon barber of Fleet Street and a deranged baker as they team up to enact justice on the cruel and corrupt London elite.

Whether in history books or mainstream media, queer themes are often downplayed. Queer characters are made the supporting roles or comic relief, implying to people that cis-hetero stories are the only ones worth telling. Indy Drag Theatre flips the script, literally, by reimagining traditional musicals, putting our stories center stage, bringing new understandings and humor to our audiences because of the unique queer filter we apply to each show.

While American audiences may be used to seeing drag in nightclubs and tipping with dollar bills, Indy Drag Theatre creates a fusion of the theatre art form and the exaggerated art of drag. The creative audiences watch actors perform music, spoken word dialogue, and other pop culture references in a fully rehearsed, lip-synced musical.

Show director Max McCreary added, “For me, Sweeney Todd is a story about power, and what better way to tell that story than through the immensely powerful and transformative medium of drag? The story itself remains largely the same, but we're exploring the classic musical's original themes through a brand new lens. It may sound cliché to tell folx to 'expect the unexpected', but there's no better way to experience this particular kind of transformation except to see it for yourself.”

By being visible and sharing that with local audiences, Indy Drag Theatre aspires to be a part of Indiana that offers safety and opportunity for queer Hoosiers and allies to express themselves authentically, artistically, and joyously. Past Indy Drag Theatre productions include Into the Woods, SIS, Mean Queens, and HairSLAY, to name a few. Grab your tickets to Indy Drag Theatre's fabulous rendition of the musical Sweeney Todd on the IDT website today.

Comments