Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Cancels All Upcoming Summer Performances
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of all of its upcoming summer performances.
The most recent announcement includes:
- Five Beethoven Concertos. Two Pianists. One Weekend. - May 28-31
- Beethoven's Missa Solemnis - June 5-6
- Mandy Gonzalez with the ISO - June 12-13
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert - June 27
- Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast - July 17-18
- All Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performances
- All Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series performances
Previously announced cancellations are:
- The Passion of Mahler's Fifth Symphony: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14
- Ruth Reinhardt Leads the ISO: Thursday, March 19; Friday, March 20; and Saturday, March 21
- Mendelssohn's Elijah: Friday, March 27
- Broadway Standing Ovations: Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4
- Conrad Jones Plays Haydn: Thursday, April 16; Friday, April 17; and Saturday, April 18
- Resurrection Mixtape: Mahler, 2Pac, Biggie; Wednesday, April 22
- An Evening with Lea Salonga: Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25
- Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film: Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3
- Edo de Waart Conducts Elgar: Thursday, May 7; Friday, May 8; and Saturday, May 9
- Bartók v. Björk: Wednesday, May 13
- The Vinyl Years: A Classic Rock Songbook: Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16
Options for ticketholders:
Ticket donation: Please consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of your ISO tickets. Your generous support is appreciated, as it allows the ISO to continue fulfilling our mission during these challenging times.
Exchange: Hilbert Circle Theatre ticket buyers may exchange tickets for a gift certificate to be used for a future ISO ticket purchase or apply the value toward a subscription for the 2021 season.