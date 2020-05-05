Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Cancels All Upcoming Summer Performances

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of all of its upcoming summer performances.

The most recent announcement includes:

  • Five Beethoven Concertos. Two Pianists. One Weekend. - May 28-31
  • Beethoven's Missa Solemnis - June 5-6
  • Mandy Gonzalez with the ISO - June 12-13
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert - June 27
  • Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast - July 17-18
  • All Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performances
  • All Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series performances

Previously announced cancellations are:

  • The Passion of Mahler's Fifth Symphony: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14
  • Ruth Reinhardt Leads the ISO: Thursday, March 19; Friday, March 20; and Saturday, March 21
  • Mendelssohn's Elijah: Friday, March 27
  • Broadway Standing Ovations: Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4
  • Conrad Jones Plays Haydn: Thursday, April 16; Friday, April 17; and Saturday, April 18
  • Resurrection Mixtape: Mahler, 2Pac, Biggie; Wednesday, April 22
  • An Evening with Lea Salonga: Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25
  • Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film: Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3
  • Edo de Waart Conducts Elgar: Thursday, May 7; Friday, May 8; and Saturday, May 9
  • Bartók v. Björk: Wednesday, May 13
  • The Vinyl Years: A Classic Rock Songbook: Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16

Options for ticketholders:

Ticket donation: Please consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of your ISO tickets. Your generous support is appreciated, as it allows the ISO to continue fulfilling our mission during these challenging times.

Exchange: Hilbert Circle Theatre ticket buyers may exchange tickets for a gift certificate to be used for a future ISO ticket purchase or apply the value toward a subscription for the 2021 season.



