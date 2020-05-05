Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Cancels All Upcoming Summer Performances

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of all of its upcoming summer performances.

The most recent announcement includes:

Five Beethoven Concertos. Two Pianists. One Weekend. - May 28-31

Beethoven's Missa Solemnis - June 5-6

Mandy Gonzalez with the ISO - June 12-13

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert - June 27

Disney in Concert: Beauty and the Beast - July 17-18

All Kroger Symphony on the Prairie performances

All Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series performances

Previously announced cancellations are:

The Passion of Mahler's Fifth Symphony: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14

Ruth Reinhardt Leads the ISO: Thursday, March 19; Friday, March 20; and Saturday, March 21

Mendelssohn's Elijah: Friday, March 27

Broadway Standing Ovations: Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4

Conrad Jones Plays Haydn: Thursday, April 16; Friday, April 17; and Saturday, April 18

Resurrection Mixtape: Mahler, 2Pac, Biggie; Wednesday, April 22

An Evening with Lea Salonga: Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25

Mary Poppins in Concert Live to Film: Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3

Edo de Waart Conducts Elgar: Thursday, May 7; Friday, May 8; and Saturday, May 9

Bartók v. Björk: Wednesday, May 13

The Vinyl Years: A Classic Rock Songbook: Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16

Options for ticketholders:

Ticket donation: Please consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of your ISO tickets. Your generous support is appreciated, as it allows the ISO to continue fulfilling our mission during these challenging times.

Exchange: Hilbert Circle Theatre ticket buyers may exchange tickets for a gift certificate to be used for a future ISO ticket purchase or apply the value toward a subscription for the 2021 season.





