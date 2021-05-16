Indianapolis Opera Performs MADAME BUTTERFLY Tonight

​The Indianapolis Opera's final night of Madame Butterfly is tonight, May 16.

Let the lights, performers, chorus, and orchestra of Madame Butterfly come alive in a brand new way as you experience the first ever Indianapolis Opera concert event at the Indianapolis Zoo under the covering of the grand Bicentennial Pavilion, celebrating our city's 200th Birthday.

Madame Butterfly, an achingly beautiful and powerful opera, is about an enchanting geisha, Cio-Cio-San, who loses her heart to an American naval lieutenant and marries him. After he leaves Japan, she waits three long years for his return. We share her joy when he returns, and her utter despair when she realizes that he's married an American woman and has come to take his young son-Cio-Cio-San's child-back with him.

All seating is General Admission.

Ticket Information:

Orchestra - General Admission: $60.00 per ticket

Seating is provided and is located under the main pavilion. Tickets are only available in purchases of 2. Some seats have limited views.

Bistro Table Seating - General Admission: $40.00 per ticket - SOLD-OUT

Two seats are provided at a bistro style table (this could be considered the Mezzanine type of seating). Tables are only for parties of two.

Picnic-style Seating - General Admission: $20.00 per ticket - SOLD-OUT

​No actual seats are provided. You must bring your own chairs. Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the zoo; food and beverages will be available to purchase. Minimum ticket purchase is 2 & maximum is 4 as part of the same party. Limited views; you will be enjoying the ambience and the sounds of Madame Butterfly.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.indyopera.org/mb.html.