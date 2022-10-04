Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOST STORIES Come to Washington Park East Cemetery

The event is on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Washington Park East Cemetery is the backdrop for the spookiest night of the season. Storytelling Arts of Indiana's "Ghost Stories" has quickly become a tradition and one of the most iconic fall events in the city. Seven Hoosier storytellers will spin spine-tingling tales for guests under a tent or the stars on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. It's affordable fall fun the entire family can enjoy.

Guests can stake out their spots with blankets and lawn chairs on the stunning grounds of the cemetery, with plenty of room for all. While carry-in alcohol is prohibited, guests are welcome to bring drinks and snacks or buy them from one of the food trucks onsite. Beer and wine will also be for sale.

When it gets dark, professional storytellers will share urban legends, literary tales and folktales. The stories are all appropriate for school-aged children. Adults will love them too.

WHAT: "Ghost Stories at Washington Park East Cemetery"
Sponsored by Lewis Kappes, Media Sponsor: WFYI, Emcee Sponsor: Paradox Dental
Interpreted for the deaf and hearing impaired
Interpreter Sponsors: Jim Obermaier & Sally Perkins

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022, Gates open for free parking at 6:00 p.m.
Ghost Stories begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park East Cemetery, 10612 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46229

TICKETS: Tickets must be purchased in advance at Storytellingarts.org. Guests must print each ticket or have the barcode ready to scan on their smartphones. Each guest over the age of five must have his or her own ticket at the gate. NO REFUNDS.

Ages 5 and under: FREE
Ages 6-17: $10
Adults: $20
Carload (family members living under one roof): $50


