FIRST DATE Will Be Performed Outdoors and Streaming By Buck Creek Players

Buck Creek Players will finish its 47th season with a live outdoors and streaming production of First Date. Join in outdoors at the Buck Creek Playhouse or stream the production from the comfort of your own home. Live performances are June 18 - 20, 2021, with one streaming performance on June 26, 2021.

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly find that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

A Sensory Friendly Performance will be offered on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM.

A Sensory Friendly performance is a theater production that welcomes individuals with sensory needs, including people on the autism spectrum, as well as first-time theatergoers and young children. The show is modified to allow for patron movement and all patrons are welcome to experience theater in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.buckcreekplayers.com/cast-announcement-5.html.