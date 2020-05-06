Elizabeth Stark To Host 'Beef & Boards Behind The Scenes' On Friday

This week's episode of Beef & Boards Behind the Scenes will be hosted by Elizabeth Stark Payne, Company Director at Beef & Boards.



One or more members of the Stark family have owned Beef & Boards for the past 40 years, starting with her father, Doug. Now part owner herself, Elizabeth will talk about what it takes to run things "Behind the Scenes" -- from securing props, to arranging travel, housing, and transportation for actors, to running a performance from the call of "Places" to the final bows.



"Beef & Boards Behind the Scenes" is a weekly Facebook Live event that takes place each Friday at 10 a.m. on the Beef & Boards Facebook page. Each episode is hosted by a different member of the Beef & Boards Family, who help make the magic happen "Behind the Scenes!"



Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/events/721147925316629/





