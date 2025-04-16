Bill Lepp Returns to Storytelling Arts of Indiana with THAT AIN'T THE WHOLE TRUTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Storytelling Arts of Indiana's is ending its 37th season of programming with fan-favorite Bil Lepp in “That Ain't the Whole Truth” on April 26 at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Tickets are now on sale for the live show and livestream.

Halfdollar, West Virginia didn't have a water tower, so there was a lot of pent-up emotion in town. If you can't spray paint “I love you” or” I'm sorry” on the water tower, how do you let people know your true feelings? What would happen if you opened a thrift store in town that sold used boots and coffins? Why does all the food from local canned-food drives go to poor Mr. Peterson? These questions, and more, will be answered through Lepp's witty and insightful storytelling.

About the Artist

Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist. He's the host of the History Channel's “Man vs. History” series, the occasional host of NPR's internationally syndicated “Mountain Stage,” and a contributing columnist to the West Virginia Gazette-Mail. Though a five-time champion of the WV Liars' Contest, Lepp's stories often contain morsels of truth which present universal themes in clever and witty ways. Lepp's books and audio collections have won awards and he is also the recipient of the Vandalia Award, West Virginia's highest folk honor. “Just as New Jersey has Bruce Springsteen, West Virginia has…Bil Lepp.” – Goldenseal Magazine. Visit his website at LeppStorytelling.com.

