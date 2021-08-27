Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Implements Vaccination Policy

In response to the recent dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections in Central Indiana and to safeguard the health and security of our guests, musicians, staff and volunteers, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will implement changes in policy.

Read the full requirements below and learn more at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/visit/safety/.

Vaccine Requirements

Proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid-19 PCR test will be required to attend all performances and events at Hilbert Circle Theatre concerts. Until November 1, guests must show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 PCR test to gain entry as an alternative to proof of vaccination. Beginning on November 1, only guests who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to attend.

Children under 12 years of age are exempt from the vaccination mandate and the testing requirement, although mask must be worn at all times for children over the age of 2.

"Full vaccination" means that either 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccines or that 14 days have passed since receiving the sole dose of FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccines.

Those guests who must show proof of a recent negative PCR test must have the test administered no more than 72 hours prior to the performance.

PCR Testing Requirements

As an option for PCR testing, the ISO is collaborating with GenePace Laboratories to administer PCR tests at two locations in Central Indiana: in Carmel at 316 South Rangeline Road (open weekdays, weekends and evening hours) and adjacent to the Hilbert Circle Theatre lobby at 45 Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis (open weekdays during business hours). Guests are responsible for the cost of testing.

Those guests who must show proof of a recent negative PCR test must have the test administered no more than 72 hours prior to the performance. Rapid or Antigen tests are not accepted as a proof for entry.

Entry Requirements

The ISO is collaborating with Bindle, a software platform accessible by smartphone to give guests a safe, secure and free method to prove their vaccination status. Bindle allows users to store their COVID-19 test vaccine and test records securely. More information is available at joinbindle.com.

To gain entry to Hilbert Circle Theatre, eligible concertgoers must display an entry pass generated by the My Bindle app. Masks are required at all times for all guests, regardless of vaccination status in all spaces at Hilbert Circle Theatre, except while eating and drinking in authorized areas. Face shields and gaiters are not approved alternatives to face masks.

Mask Requirements

Effective immediately, masks are required at all times for all guests, regardless of vaccination status in all spaces at Hilbert Circle Theatre, except while eating and drinking in authorized areas. Face shields and gaiters are not approved alternatives to face masks.

