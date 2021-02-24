Main Street Theater Offers Free Programming To Schools In March

Main Street Theater is offering FREE virtual performances to schools of Cat from its recent tour of THE CAT IN THE HAT who will act out his story from the book. Prince Nnaji plays cat.

Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is a yearly observance in the USA inaugurated by the NEA (National Education Association). It is held on the school day that is nearest to 2 March, Dr Seuss' birthday.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, a political cartoonist as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children's books.

The NEA launched the Read Across America, an initiative on reading that began in 1997, to encourage children in reading more books and also getting them excited about reading. On March 2, 1998, the first Read Across America Day was celebrated! Since then, it has been held annually.

Dates: March 2 - 31, 2021. To book a performance, schools can fill out the online booking form here or email mailto:angela@mainstreettheater.com.