REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES to Open at Alley Theatre in 2026

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of Real Women Have Curves. Josefina López’s vivacious comedy follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. Directed by Lisa Portes, celebrate the beauty of embracing who you are with this beloved classic.

“It’s a famous movie with America Ferrera and even more recently a Broadway musical, but before all this, Real Women Have Curves started as a play that had its premiere in the Mission District of San Francisco in 1990. I’m excited to get back to playwright Josefina López’s original words to discover what was so special about this play that gave it such enduring success. While set in East Los Angeles, the love and humor of this play will resonate strongly here in Houston, Texas. This play is so honest, emotional, moving, and yes sometimes a bit bawdy. I just love it and am excited to share it with Houston audiences,” mused Melrose.

“Real Women Have Curves celebrates resilience, family, and the power of community - qualities that define Houston itself,” shares Alley Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein. “With our city’s vibrant, diverse spirit, we know this story will connect in a truly special way.”

The cast includes Melinna Bobadilla as Estela, Angela Lanza as Carmen, Sophia Marcelle (The Body Snatcher) as Rosali, Brenda Palestina as Ana, and Xochitl Romero as Pancha.

Houston Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BRIGHT STAR (Spark Theater) 7.7% of votes 2. ROCK OF AGES (Standing Ovation Theatre) 6.2% of votes 3. THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (The Sankofa Collective) 5.9% of votes Vote Now!