Main Street Theater Extends Run of AUNT JULIA AND THE SCRIPTWRITER

Main Street Theater (MST) has extended its production of the English-Language Premiere of Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter, based on the novel of the same name by Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. Obie Award winner Caridad Svich's boisterous, zany romantic comedy will now play through June 12.

The production plays at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. There is no performance May 29. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. The production is available online through June 5. Tickets range from $20 - $40. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on your phone of medical records will be accepted. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

About Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter

Based on the autobiographical novel by Nobel Prize-winning Latin-American writer Mario Vargas Llosa, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter follows the passionate love story between a young Vargas Llosa and an older divorcee in 1950s Lima, Peru. A boisterous, high-spirited comedy with a big-hearted romantic story at its center, Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter is what playwright Svich calls "a coming-of-age story about the performance of everyday life, the wonderfully disordered nature of love, and an homage to the golden age of radio and the spirit of classic screwball comedies."

Upon seeing the Spanish-Language Premiere at Repertorio Español in New York, Mario Vargas Llosa wrote, "I very much enjoyed being with you all the other night for the premiere of the theatrical adaptation of my novel, Aunt Julia & the Scriptwriter. I found the adaptation to be true to the spirit of the novel..."

About Caridad Svich

Caridad Svich is a playwright, screenwriter, translator, editor, lyricist, essayist, educator and freelance arts journalist. Her first independent feature film (as co-screenwriter) Fugitive Dreams, based on her play, premiered at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival, 2020 Austin Film Festival and the 2020 Tallinn Black Nights Festival. Three of her plays were on the 2020 Kilroys List. She has received the 2012 OBIE for Lifetime Achievement, the 2011 American Theatre Critics Association Primus Prize for The House of the Spirits, based on Isabel Allende's novel, and NNPN rolling world premieres for RED BIKE and Guapa. Her works in English and Spanish have been produced internationally. She is founder of NoPassport theatre alliance. www.caridadsvich.com

About Mario Vargas Llosa

Mario Vargas Llosa was born in Arequipa, Peru in 1936. He grew up with his mother and maternal grandparents in Bolivia. Vargas Llosa developed an interest in poetry at an early age. His extensive, rich authorship consists mostly of novels, but also of plays, essays, literary criticisms, and journalism. His works reflect his ardent love of storytelling. They are characterized by rich language and cover a range of genres - from autobiographical books and historical novels to erotic fiction and thrillers. He won The Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 "for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat."

About the Production

Amelia Rico is the director. Ms. Rico directed Svich's The Book of Magdalene for MST in 2021. The cast is Michael L. Benitez, Marissa M. Castillo, Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Hernandez-Morgan, Amanda Martinez, Adriane Miller, Leandro Salazar, and Michael Sifuentes.

The production design team is Jacob C. Sanchez (Set Design), Brianna Escobedo (Lighting Design), Laura Moreno (Costume Design), Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Debs Ramser is the production stage manager.

About Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Take a look at the production with the photos below!