Houston Chamber Choir to Present FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT in April

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present From Darkness to Light, its first spring concert, conducted by Artistic Director Designate Dr. Betsy Cook Weber. Joining the Choir on Saturday, April 5th at South Main Baptist Church is special guest Loop 38, a cutting-edge Houston-based new music ensemble known for performing works by local, emerging, and renowned composers and building culturally relevant musical experiences.

The program features Gregorio Allegri's Miserere mei, Deus, famously transcribed from memory by Mozart after hearing it in the Sistine Chapel. Centuries later, in 1989, Estonian composer Arvo Pärt set the same text in one of his most dramatic works. Moving from darkness to light, the concert transitions through a Latvian Plaudite, Psallite and American spirituals, including Thomas Dorsey's Precious Lord, concluding with Ēriks Ešenvalds' stunning arrangement of Amazing Grace.

WHO: The Houston Chamber Choir consists of 24 professional musicians of diverse backgrounds who hail from some of the finest music programs in the country. Members of the Choir have performed professionally across the United States and internationally, singing in festivals, operas, concerts, church choirs and in musical theater.

