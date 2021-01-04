Houston Chamber Choir Presents A TIME TO LIFT UP for January Concert Offering

On Jan. 31, the Grammy award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, presents A Time to Lift Up, the third offering of the 2020-2021 virtual season, To Everything a Season. There is nothing new in the notion that teachers are essential, but the realization of just how resilient and fearless they are has lifted them to hero status during these past months. The Houston Chamber Choir pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of our music educators, and their talented students, with performances by school choirs selected from past Hear the Future annual choral invitational festivals.

For the past 21 years, the Houston Chamber Choir has invited three outstanding choirs from the Greater Houston area to participate in Hear the Future. The elementary, middle, and high school choirs featured each year serve to acknowledge and encourage high standards for all school choirs. Thousands of students from more than 60 of the area's finest school choral programs have participated. The free community concerts give audience members a chance to show their support and appreciation for the outstanding work being done by choirs in Houston-area schools.

The new Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage kicked off Nov. 22 with A Time to Give Thanks and includes five customized concert videos created to remind audiences that even in difficult times like these, beauty and joy can be found throughout the changing seasons of our lives.

DETAILS:

WHO: The program will feature school choir performances recorded at past festivals, in addition to a performance by the Houston Chamber Choir in a pre-recorded video format, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 31 at noon CT (then available through Aug. 31, 2021

WHERE: The Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage with online access available on Jan. 31 at https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2020-2021-season-schedule/2021/1/31/a-time-to-lift-up.

COST: Free

