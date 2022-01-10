HADESTOWN Postpones Houston and Austin Dates on National Tour

All performances of Hadestown at the Hobby Center have been postponed due to a combination of factors, including COVID and non-COVID related illness within the company.

Additionally, the Austin shows have been postponed to September because of breakthrough coronavirus cases within the show's company.

The touring production will return to Bass Concert Hall for shows Sept. 20-25.

Ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled dates.

Stay up to date at https://www.hadestown.com/tour.php.