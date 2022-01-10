Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HADESTOWN Postpones Houston and Austin Dates on National Tour

The touring production will return to Bass Concert Hall for shows Sept. 20-25.

Jan. 10, 2022  
All performances of Hadestown at the Hobby Center have been postponed due to a combination of factors, including COVID and non-COVID related illness within the company.

Additionally, the Austin shows have been postponed to September because of breakthrough coronavirus cases within the show's company.

Ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled dates.

Stay up to date at https://www.hadestown.com/tour.php.


