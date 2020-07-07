VIDEO: Ballet Hawaii's Artistic Director Talks Going Online Amidst the Health Crisis

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hawaii, like many other performing arts institutions, has moved its teaching online amidst the health crisis.

"Within a week the ingenuity of our incredible, creative team of teachers put together online classes," Ballet Hawaii Artistic Director Pamela Taylor Tongg told KHON2. "We have put together online classes for all of our levels, including Ballet Princess Camp for the keiki, Ballet Story Time for the keiki, choreographed online dances on Zoom, an online tribute to our Seniors, open classes for adult and teens and Ballet Watch parties online."

The company will also hold a two-week masterclass series for Advanced and Intermediate levels. The classes will be taught by world renowned guest teachers which will give the students the opportunity to learn more about careers in dance.

Learn more at https://ballethawaii.org/ and watch KHON2's segment on the company below:

