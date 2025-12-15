Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; PARADE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Benny Reitveld - THEATRE PEACE - Manoa Valley Theatre 47%

SHERYL RENEE SALUTES

24%

Sheryl Renee -- ProArts Playhouse

WHITE HAWAIIAN

16%

Eric Gilliom -- ProArts Playhouse

AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB

13%

Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

PARADE

33%

David Weaver -- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

30%

John Rampage -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

13%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

6%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RENT

4%

Aubrey Lee Staley -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Randi Lonzaga -- ProArts Playhouse

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Debra McGee -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CHICAGO

2%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Greg Zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

1%

Michael Misita -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART

GREASE

1%

Dwayne sakaguchi -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Pei-Ling Kao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Ahnya Chang -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

Anna Quijano -- Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

0%

Sami Akuna -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SMOTHER

0%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

30%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

25%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

13%

Emily lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

6%

Maile Speetjens -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Kimmerie Jones -- manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Kimmerie H.O. Jones -- Manoa Valley Theatre

LA BAYADERE

3%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

RENT

2%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Jennifer Oberg -- Maui OnStage

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Michelle Hartman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

GREASE

1%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE NUTCRACKER

1%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

CHICAGO

1%

Lizby -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Mahina Bell -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Iris Kim -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

0%

Renee Masuyama -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

BASKERVILLE

0%

Micah Oberg -- ProArts Playhouse

GYPSY

0%

Omnia Nova -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

PUANA

0%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD

0%

Lily Lee Campbell -- ProArts Playhouse

METAMORPHOSIS

26%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)

25%

- ProArts Playhouse

MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT

21%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LA BAYADERE

14%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

THE NUTCRACKER

13%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

PARADE

33%

Alex Munro -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GREASE

30%

Michael Ng -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

14%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa valley theatre

CABARET

6%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RENT

3%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

Elena Shaddow -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CHICAGO

2%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Greg zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Chelsea leValley -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

Patrick Fujioka -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Ahnya Change -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

MAN OF LA MANCHA

0%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

46%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE PIANO LESSON

15%

Shervelle Hannah -- TAG - The Actor's Group

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

5%

DENNY HIRONAGA -- Kumu Kahua

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

5%

Camille Romero -- Maui OnStage

COMEDY OF ERRORS

5%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

I AM MULAN

4%

Elizabeth Ung -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

PUANA

3%

Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MASTER CLASS

3%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

DA MAYAH

3%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

2%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

SMOTHER

2%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- Kennedy Theatre

HAMLET

1%

Ihilani Cho -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

1%

Lillian Jones -- TAG - The Actor's Group

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

29%

- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

27%

- Manoa valley theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

10%

- Manoa valley theatre

RENT

5%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

4%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

- ProArts Playhouse

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

3%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

- Maui OnStage

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SMOTHER

0%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

- Kennedy Theatre

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

0%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

SOUTHERNMOST

0%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PARADE

33%

Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

33%

David Decarolis -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

6%

Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

3%

Kelli Finnegan -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Maggie Lloyd -- Maui OnStage

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Mark Astrella -- ProArts Playhouse

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Steve Shack -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Chris Gouveia -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Janine Myers -- manoa Valley theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Jake Carter -- Maui OnStage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

CABARET

1%

Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Ray Ryan -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Vince Pinelli -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

0%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

PUANA

0%

Noelani Montas -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

BASKERVILLE

0%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

PARADE

33%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa Valley Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

31%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

8%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Vania Jerome -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa valley theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Justin John Moniz -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

RENT

2%

Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Vania Jerome -- ProArts Playhouse

CHICAGO

2%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Clark Bright -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

HEATHERS

1%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

PUANA

1%

Keawe Lopes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

GRAYSON MENTO

1%

Little Mermaid -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

0%

Miki Yamamoto -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

0%

Michael Bright -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

PARADE

31%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

28%

- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

10%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

5%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

5%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- ProArts Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

CABARET

4%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

1%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

NEWSIES

1%

- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

MAN OF LA MANCHA

0%

- Diamond Head Theatre

GYPSY

0%

- IABK/ Paliku Theater

SOUTHERNMOST

24%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

22%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

19%

- Kumu Kahua

SMOTHER

18%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

17%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PARADE

28%

Sam Budd -- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

27%

David Sheftell -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Charlotte Jo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

6%

Alexis Bugarin -- Manoa valley theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Jesie Rocetes -- ProArts Playhouse

PARADE

3%

Jasmine Anderson -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

2%

David Greene -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Chad Navarro -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Adriana Falcon -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

RENT

2%

Ikaika Mendez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RENT

1%

Casey Kekoa Lauti -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

1%

Meili Aspen -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Lenx Neves -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Sarah Verity Flynn -- Maui OnStage

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Kolby Kendrick -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong -- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

1%

Jack Romans -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Brian Miller -- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Courtney Pritt -- Maui OnStage

CABARET

1%

Tom Mirenda -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

CABARET

1%

Yisa Var -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

0%

Adam Allison -- Diamond Head Theatre

RENT

0%

Ka‘enaaloha Watson -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

45%

Melinda Moore -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

16%

Dayva Escobar -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

6%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

5%

Jill Sanders -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Suzenne Seradwyn -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

SMOTHER

3%

Shannon Winpenny -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Paul Jackel -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

2%

Hi'ilani Lily Okimura -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

2%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MASTER CLASS

2%

Amy K Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

1%

Sharon Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

1%

Sun Min Chun Dayodon -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Eriq James -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

DA MAYAH

1%

Elexis Draine -- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

1%

Lina Aiko Krueger -- ProArts Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Marsi Smith -- Maui OnStage

HAMLET

1%

Stephanie Keiko Kong -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Robert Morris -- Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

0%

Samantha Maxwell -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

57%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

10%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

5%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

- Maui OnStage

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

3%

- Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

3%

- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

3%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

DA MAYAH

3%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

3%

- ProArts Playhouse

MASTER CLASS

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

PUANA

1%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SMOTHER

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

32%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

31%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

3%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

RENT

3%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

3%

Jax Pitts -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Brittany Blaschke -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Dan Hays -- Maui OnStage

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Brian Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

Bob McWhirk -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Carol Walker -- Maui OnStage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

PARADE

1%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Lacey Tuell -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

GYPSY

0%

Deanne Kennedy -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

PUANA

0%

Christopher Patrinos -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PARADE

33%

Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

33%

Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

8%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier -- ProArts Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

RENT

2%

Timothy Manamtam -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Jericho sambrino -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

1%

Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

0%

Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

29%

Chandler Converse -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GREASE

27%

Alexandria Zinov -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

7%

Sienna Feldman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Jesie Rocetes -- Maui OnStage

RENT

4%

Ainsley Shearer -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Maya Polloi -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Danielle Ferrer -- ProArts Playhouse

HEATHERS

2%

Jason Aiwohi Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Jocelyn Knorr -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Amber Seelig -- Maui OnStage

CABARET

2%

Pomai Longakit -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

HEATHERS

1%

Meili Caputo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

La Fa’amausili -- manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Buffy Wong -- Manoa valley theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Aaron Amhof -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Henry Morton -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

RENT

1%

Daniella Addeo-Cortes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Kimo Kaona -- Manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

1%

Adam David Allison -- Manoa Valley Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Presley Wheeler -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

1%

Kyden DeSa -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Jorin Young -- Manoa Valley Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Josh Pelletier -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Keanu Roe -- Manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

1%

Andrew Simmons -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

33%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

MASTER CLASS

32%

Anna Young -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

7%

Greg Berney -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

5%

Saul Rollason -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Dale Button -- Maui OnStage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Wilfred Gee -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

HAMLET

2%

Emily Wright -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

I AM MULAN

2%

Ariean Jimenez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

1%

Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Mike Caputo -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Elexis Draine -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Shiro Kawai -- Kumu Kahua

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Charles 'Chas' Hill -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Justin Fragiao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

BASKERVILLE

1%

Paul Jackel -- ProArts Playhouse

HAMLET

1%

Reyn Afaga -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Rori Ann Barchers -- Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

1%

Kirstyn Trombetta -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Bill Pannell -- Maui OnStage

THE LITTLE MERMAID

44%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KEIKI CONCERT

22%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

THE KNIGHT AT DAWN

20%

- Maui OnStage

TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON

14%

- Honolulu Theatre for Youth

32%

Manoa Valley Theatre

29%

Diamond Head Theatre

18%

Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

6%

ProArts Playhouse

3%

Kennedy Theatre

3%

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

3%

Maui OnStage

2%

Alexander Academy Performing Company

1%

UHM Kennedy Theatre

1%

Kumu Kahua Theatre

1%

Honolulu Theatre for Youth

1%

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

0%

ARTS at Markʻs Garage

0%

White Christmas

