Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; PARADE Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Benny Reitveld
- THEATRE PEACE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
47%
Sheryl Renee
- SHERYL RENEE SALUTES
- ProArts Playhouse
24%
Eric Gilliom
- WHITE HAWAIIAN
- ProArts Playhouse
16%
Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer
- AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
13%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Weaver
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
John Rampage
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
30%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
13%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Aubrey Lee Staley
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Randi Lonzaga
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Debra McGee
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Greg Zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Michael Misita
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART
1%
Dwayne sakaguchi
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Pei-Ling Kao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Ahnya Chang
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Ahnya Chang
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Anna Quijano
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%
Sami Akuna
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Lane
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
30%
Angie Roiniotis
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
25%
Emily lane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
13%
Maile Speetjens
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
6%
Angie Roiniotis
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Kimmerie Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Kimmerie H.O. Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Jennifer Oberg
- LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
3%
Caitlin Chavis
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jennifer Oberg
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Michelle Hartman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Emily Lane
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jennifer Oberg
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
1%
Lizby
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Mahina Bell
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Caitlin Chavis
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Iris Kim
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Renee Masuyama
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
0%
Micah Oberg
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
0%
Omnia Nova
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Lily Lee Campbell
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Dance Production METAMORPHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
26%ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)
- ProArts Playhouse
25%MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
21%LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
14%THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
13%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Munro
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Michael Ng
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
30%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
14%
Larry Reitzer
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Elena Shaddow
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%
Larry Reitzer
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Kalani Whitford
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Greg zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Chelsea leValley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Patrick Fujioka
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Ahnya Change
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%
Bryce Chaddick
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
46%
Shervelle Hannah
- THE PIANO LESSON
- TAG - The Actor's Group
15%
DENNY HIRONAGA
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
5%
Camille Romero
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
5%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
5%
Elizabeth Ung
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Bryce Chaddick
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Ihilani Cho
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Lillian Jones
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- TAG - The Actor's Group
1%Best Ensemble IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
29%PARADE
- Manoa valley theatre
27%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
10%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
4%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janine Myers
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
David Decarolis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
33%
Sonny Czyscon
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
5%
Kelli Finnegan
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Maggie Lloyd
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Mark Astrella
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Steve Shack
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Chris Gouveia
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley theatre
2%
Jake Carter
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Theon Weber
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Ray Ryan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Vince Pinelli
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
0%
Noelani Montas
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Tyler Kanemori
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Shiroma
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Jenny Shiroma
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
31%
Damien Stack
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Vania Jerome
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
5%
Jenny Shiroma
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
5%
Grayson Mento
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Justin John Moniz
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Vania Jerome
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Grayson Mento
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Clark Bright
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Damien Stack
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Keawe Lopes
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Little Mermaid
- GRAYSON MENTO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Miki Yamamoto
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%
Michael Bright
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
0%Best Musical PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
31%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
28%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
10%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
24%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
22%RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
19%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
18%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
17%Best Performer In A Musical
Sam Budd
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
28%
David Sheftell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
27%
Charlotte Jo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Alexis Bugarin
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
6%
Jesie Rocetes
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
5%
Jasmine Anderson
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
David Greene
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Chad Navarro
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Adriana Falcon
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Ikaika Mendez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Casey Kekoa Lauti
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Meili Aspen
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Lenx Neves
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Sarah Verity Flynn
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kolby Kendrick
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jack Romans
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Brian Miller
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kristi Scott
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Courtney Pritt
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Tom Mirenda
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Yisa Var
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Adam Allison
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%
Ka‘enaaloha Watson
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Melinda Moore
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Manoa Valley Theatre
45%
Dayva Escobar
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
16%
Kristi Scott
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
6%
Jill Sanders
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Suzenne Seradwyn
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
4%
Shannon Winpenny
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%
Paul Jackel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Hi'ilani Lily Okimura
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Amy K Sullivan
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Sharon Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare
1%
Francis Taua
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Sun Min Chun Dayodon
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Eriq James
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Elexis Draine
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Lina Aiko Krueger
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Marsi Smith
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Stephanie Keiko Kong
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Robert Morris
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Samantha Maxwell
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
0%Best Play A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
57%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
10%RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
3%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
3%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
3%DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
3%MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Tomlin
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
32%
Deanne Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
31%
Willie Sable
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
9%
Jason Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
3%
Antonio Hernandez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Jax Pitts
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Brittany Blaschke
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Dan Hays
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Deanne Kennedy
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Brian Sullivan
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Bob McWhirk
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Carol Walker
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Willie Sable
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Lacey Tuell
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Antonio Hernandez
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jason Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Deanne Kennedy
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%
Christopher Patrinos
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
33%
Kaleo Akau
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
5%
EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Kaleo Akau
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
3%
Timothy Manamtam
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Kaleo Akau
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Jericho sambrino
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Kaleo Akau
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Tim Manamtam
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chandler Converse
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
29%
Alexandria Zinov
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
27%
Sienna Feldman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
7%
Jesie Rocetes
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Ainsley Shearer
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Maya Polloi
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Danielle Ferrer
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Jason Aiwohi Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Jocelyn Knorr
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Amber Seelig
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Pomai Longakit
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
2%
Meili Caputo
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
La Fa’amausili
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Buffy Wong
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
1%
Aaron Amhof
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Henry Morton
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Daniella Addeo-Cortes
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kimo Kaona
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Adam David Allison
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Presley Wheeler
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Kyden DeSa
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jorin Young
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Josh Pelletier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Keanu Roe
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Andrew Simmons
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Damien Stack
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
33%
Anna Young
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
32%
Greg Berney
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
7%
Saul Rollason
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
5%
Dale Button
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Francis Taua
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Wilfred Gee
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
2%
Emily Wright
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
2%
Ariean Jimenez
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Mike Caputo
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
1%
Elexis Draine
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Shiro Kawai
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
1%
Charles 'Chas' Hill
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Justin Fragiao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Paul Jackel
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Reyn Afaga
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Rori Ann Barchers
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kirstyn Trombetta
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Bill Pannell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
44%KEIKI CONCERT
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
22%THE KNIGHT AT DAWN
- Maui OnStage
20%TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON
- Honolulu Theatre for Youth
14%Favorite Local Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
Diamond Head Theatre
29%
Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
18%
ProArts Playhouse
6%
Kennedy Theatre
3%
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%
Maui OnStage
3%
Alexander Academy Performing Company
2%
UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
1%
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
ARTS at Markʻs Garage
0%
White Christmas
0%