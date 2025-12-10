Tickets On Sale This Week for LŌKAHI: A CELEBRATION OF MAUI With Lukas Nelson, Paul Simon, Stephen Wilson Jr., And Lily Meola

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, a benefit concert headlined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson with Paul Simon, Stephen Wilson Jr., Lily Meola, the Maui Country Band, and family and friends.

The event, taking place in the A&B Amphitheater/Yokouchi Pavilion, will support Housing for Healthcare, an initiative addressing Maui’s urgent lack of workforce housing for medical professionals. Tickets will go on sale online to MACC members at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 11, and to the general public on Saturday, December 13.

As defined in Hawaiian, lōkahi represents unity, community, and collective responsibility. Conceived by Lukas Nelson as a gathering that brings together his Hawai‘i music community, the evening will focus on shared purpose, local support, and the collaborative spirit behind the benefit. All net proceeds will go directly to Housing for Healthcare, administered by the Maui Health Foundation.

Housing for Healthcare aims to address the islandwide shortage of physicians, nurses, and specialists, a crisis intensified by high housing costs and displacement following the Lahaina wildfires. Maui currently lacks more than 160 physicians across essential specialties, with ratios of one primary care physician per 1,500–1,700 residents. To meet this need, the Maui Health Foundation is undertaking construction of 31 transitional homes adjacent to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Ten units are now complete and occupied by providers, with the remaining homes slated for completion by April 2026. The $20 million project has reached $17.5 million in funding, with $2.5 million remaining. Donations may be made at www.mauihealth.org/hfh.

Lukas Nelson, whose recent album American Romance earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Country Album, will lead a bill that also features Paul Simon, long considered one of the most influential songwriters of the modern era. Simon’s career includes 16 Grammy Awards, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and recent critical acclaim for his seven-movement work Seven Psalms. Stephen Wilson Jr., known for his genre-spanning double album søn of dad and his distinctive path from Golden Gloves boxing finalist to Nashville songwriter, will also appear, as will Maui-born artist Lily Meola, whose work blends blues, soul, and pop and reflects years of collaboration with artists including Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Andra Day, and Steven Tyler.

Maui Health Foundation continues to support vital equipment, technology, and community initiatives, and the Housing for Healthcare project sits at the center of its effort to ensure that both residents and visitors receive consistent access to critical and emergent care. The MACC will also encourage patrons to bring non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank as part of its ongoing commitment to wildfire relief.

Tickets are priced at $65, $85, and $125, with limited Gold Circle seating available at $175. Gold Circle patrons will receive access to exclusive bars and restrooms within the Yokouchi Pavilion. Standing General Admission tickets at $65 will not include seats, though limited bleacher seating will be available on a first-come basis. Additional information is available at mauiarts.org, including membership opportunities offering early access and select ticket discounts.

