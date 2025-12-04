Maui Arts & Cultural Center To Present OCEAN OF PEACE In Schaefer International Gallery

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Ocean of Peace, a group exhibition in Schaefer International Gallery running December 6, 2025 through January 29, 2026. Featuring six artists of Micronesian heritage, the exhibition examines beliefs and cultural practices that shape connections across island communities, integrating traditions with contemporary experiences in Hawai‘i. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.

The “Ocean of Peace” concept reflects a framework endorsed by Pacific Island leaders in 2025, envisioning harmony and cooperation rooted in traditional values. This exhibition marks the first phase of a multi-institutional collaboration between Maui Arts & Cultural Center, the East-West Center Arts Program, and the Pacific Islands Development Program. The initiative will highlight a range of Oceanic cultures through evolving programs and exhibitions, beginning with a focus on Micronesia.

The curatorial team includes Jonathan Yukio Clark, Director of Schaefer International Gallery; Mary Therese Perez Hattori, EdD, Director of the Pacific Islands Development Program at East-West Center (Retired); Eric Chang, Arts Program Manager at East-West Center; and Annie Reynolds, PhD, Curator of East-West Center Gallery.

Dr. Hattori stated, “The Pacific Ocean, our Blue Pacific Continent, covers about 30% of the earth's surface. Micronesia spans 2.6 million square miles of that ocean and is a major maritime region of growing geopolitical consequence and commercial interest to foreign nations. The challenges to our security, environment, ways of life, and peace must be addressed. The first step to addressing challenges is awareness. To that end, these artists and curators hope to raise awareness and appreciation for our peoples, places, and cultures; together we can realize an Ocean of Peace.”

The installation is arranged in thematic sections that interweave works from the six participating artists. James Bamba (Guåhan [Guam]/Northern Mariana Islands) employs Chamorro weaving with hand-harvested fibers to interpret historic and contemporary forms. Poetry artist Carol Ann Carl (Pohnpei) presents compositions through audio, projection, and visual text. Gillian Dueñas (Guåhan [Guam]) uses digital rendering and mixed media to explore regional narratives and Pacific interconnectedness. Kalany Omengkar (Belau/Northern Mariana Islands) creates digital designs, paintings, and storyboards referencing legends and cultural practices. Anthony Watson (Belau) works with wood and metal in sculptural forms inspired by canoe vessels and utilitarian objects. Lissette Yamase (Chuuk) contributes charcoal drawings and oil paintings depicting everyday scenes and historical references.

The exhibition will launch on Saturday, December 6 with Observe & Play Family Day – In Honor of Shirley Yokouchi, a free public event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where visitors of all ages may meet the artists at hands-on activity stations. Additional January programs include a screening of Remathau: People of the Ocean on January 14, followed by a discussion with the exhibiting artists, and the return of Activations: After Hours at the Gallery on January 16 with dance, music, and poetry across the Gallery and Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard.

Gallery Director Jonathan Clark noted, “While rooted in both history and heritage, these artists' interwoven visions are distinctly contemporary. They each show a great amount of nuance and respect in how they interpret historical narratives and forms, but they are also willing to push the boundaries of their chosen media to connect their stories with current-day experiences across Micronesia, Hawai‘i, and the greater Pacific.”

Schaefer International Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and before select Castle Theater performances. Admission is free.

Ocean of Peace is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center in partnership with the East-West Center Arts Program and the Pacific Islands Development Program, with additional support from the Center for Pacific Islands Studies, Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawai‘i, and the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development.

FREE PUBLIC PROGRAMS

OBSERVE & PLAY FAMILY DAY – IN HONOR OF SHIRLEY YOKOUCHI

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Families and visitors may meet the artists and participate in hands-on activities exploring Micronesian artistry. No registration required.

REMATHAU: PEOPLE OF THE OCEAN

Wednesday, January 14 at 7 p.m., McCoy Studio Theater

A screening of the documentary film featuring Nicole Yamase, followed by a discussion with the exhibiting artists. Ticketed reservations are required via the MACC Box Office beginning January 2.

ACTIVATIONS: AFTER HOURS AT THE GALLERY

Friday, January 16, 5–8 p.m.

Dance, music, and poetry activations presented throughout the Gallery and Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Ticketed reservations are required via the MACC Box Office beginning January 2.