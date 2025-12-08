Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; Manoa Valley Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Benny Reitveld
- THEATRE PEACE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
44%
Sheryl Renee
- SHERYL RENEE SALUTES
- ProArts Playhouse
25%
Eric Gilliom
- WHITE HAWAIIAN
- ProArts Playhouse
17%
Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer
- AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
14%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Weaver
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Caryn Yee
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
22%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
17%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Aubrey Lee Staley
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Randi Lonzaga
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Debra McGee
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Michael Misita
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART
1%
Greg Zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Pei-Ling Kao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Dwayne sakaguchi
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Ahnya Chang
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Ahnya Chang
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Anna Quijano
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Sami Akuna
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angie Roiniotis
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
24%
Emily Lane
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
21%
Emily lane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
12%
Maile Speetjens
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
8%
Angie Roiniotis
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Kimmerie Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
5%
Kimmerie H.O. Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Jennifer Oberg
- LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
3%
Caitlin Chavis
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Jennifer Oberg
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Emily Lane
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jennifer Oberg
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
1%
Lizby
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Michelle Hartman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Mahina Bell
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Caitlin Chavis
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Iris Kim
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Renee Masuyama
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Micah Oberg
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Omnia Nova
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Lily Lee Campbell
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Dance Production METAMORPHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
24%ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)
- ProArts Playhouse
24%MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
22%LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
16%THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Munro
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
Michael Ng
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
22%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
18%
Larry Reitzer
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
7%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Larry Reitzer
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Kalani Whitford
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
3%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Elena Shaddow
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Greg zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Chelsea leValley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Patrick Fujioka
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Ahnya Change
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%
Bryce Chaddick
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
40%
Shervelle Hannah
- THE PIANO LESSON
- TAG - The Actor's Group
16%
DENNY HIRONAGA
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
6%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
5%
Camille Romero
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
5%
Elizabeth Ung
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%
Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%
Bryce Chaddick
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Lillian Jones
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- TAG - The Actor's Group
1%
Ihilani Cho
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%Best Ensemble PARADE
- Manoa valley theatre
24%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
20%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
14%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
7%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janine Myers
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
David Decarolis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
24%
Sonny Czyscon
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
7%
Kelli Finnegan
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Maggie Lloyd
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
3%
Mark Astrella
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Chris Gouveia
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jake Carter
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley theatre
2%
Steve Shack
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
2%
Theon Weber
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Ray Ryan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Vince Pinelli
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Noelani Montas
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Shiroma
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
Jenny Shiroma
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
23%
Damien Stack
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Jenny Shiroma
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
7%
Vania Jerome
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
6%
Grayson Mento
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Vania Jerome
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Grayson Mento
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Justin John Moniz
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Damien Stack
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Clark Bright
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Keawe Lopes
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Little Mermaid
- GRAYSON MENTO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Miki Yamamoto
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Michael Bright
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
0%Best Musical PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
30%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
20%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
13%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
5%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
4%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
23%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
20%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
19%RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
19%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
19%Best Performer In A Musical
Sam Budd
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
27%
David Sheftell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
20%
Charlotte Jo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Alexis Bugarin
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
8%
Jasmine Anderson
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
5%
Jesie Rocetes
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
David Greene
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Casey Kekoa Lauti
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Ikaika Mendez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Meili Aspen
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Lenx Neves
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
2%
Sarah Verity Flynn
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Adriana Falcon
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Chad Navarro
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jack Romans
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Brian Miller
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kristi Scott
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Courtney Pritt
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Tom Mirenda
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Yisa Var
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Ka‘enaaloha Watson
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kolby Kendrick
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
0%
Adam Allison
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Melinda Moore
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Dayva Escobar
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
18%
Kristi Scott
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
7%
Jill Sanders
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
6%
Suzenne Seradwyn
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
6%
Shannon Winpenny
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
4%
Paul Jackel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Hi'ilani Lily Okimura
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Amy K Sullivan
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Francis Taua
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
2%
Sharon Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare
2%
Eriq James
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Elexis Draine
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Sun Min Chun Dayodon
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Lina Aiko Krueger
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Marsi Smith
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Stephanie Keiko Kong
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Robert Morris
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Samantha Maxwell
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
0%Best Play A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
51%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
12%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
5%RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
5%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
3%DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
3%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
3%BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
3%MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Tomlin
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
32%
Deanne Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
22%
Willie Sable
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
11%
Jason Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
4%
Antonio Hernandez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Jax Pitts
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%
Dan Hays
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Deanne Kennedy
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Bob McWhirk
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Carol Walker
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
2%
Brian Sullivan
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Brittany Blaschke
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Willie Sable
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Lacey Tuell
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Jason Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Antonio Hernandez
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Deanne Kennedy
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Christopher Patrinos
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
25%
Kaleo Akau
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
7%
EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
5%
Kaleo Akau
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Timothy Manamtam
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Kaleo Akau
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Jericho sambrino
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Kaleo Akau
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Tim Manamtam
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chandler Converse
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
27%
Alexandria Zinov
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
19%
Sienna Feldman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
9%
Ainsley Shearer
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
6%
Jesie Rocetes
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Maya Polloi
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
3%
Danielle Ferrer
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Jason Aiwohi Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
3%
Jocelyn Knorr
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Amber Seelig
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Pomai Longakit
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
2%
Meili Caputo
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Buffy Wong
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
2%
La Fa’amausili
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Daniella Addeo-Cortes
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Adam David Allison
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kimo Kaona
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kyden DeSa
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Keanu Roe
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Josh Pelletier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Presley Wheeler
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jorin Young
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Chris Kocian
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Andrew Simmons
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Aaron Amhof
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Damien Stack
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
32%
Anna Young
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
24%
Greg Berney
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Saul Rollason
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%
Dale Button
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Francis Taua
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Wilfred Gee
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
2%
Emily Wright
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
2%
Ariean Jimenez
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Elexis Draine
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Mike Caputo
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
2%
Charles 'Chas' Hill
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
2%
Justin Fragiao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Shiro Kawai
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
2%
Paul Jackel
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Rori Ann Barchers
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kirstyn Trombetta
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Reyn Afaga
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Bill Pannell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
40%KEIKI CONCERT
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
25%THE KNIGHT AT DAWN
- Maui OnStage
22%TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON
- Honolulu Theatre for Youth
13%Favorite Local Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
31%
Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
25%
Diamond Head Theatre
22%
ProArts Playhouse
6%
Kennedy Theatre
4%
Maui OnStage
3%
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Alexander Academy Performing Company
2%
UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
1%
ARTS at Markʻs Garage
0%
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
0%
White Christmas
0%