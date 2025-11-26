Kumu Kahua Theatre Unveils December DARK NIGHT BENEFIT SERIES

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced its December Dark Night programming, which will include multiple performances of Improv Superette’s Holiday Extravaganza alongside three evenings of The Work. The events serve as a fundraising initiative for the Honolulu nonprofit, which has regularly used its Dark Night series to provide local artists with performance opportunities on nights when the theatre is otherwise dark.

The improv series, led by Ryan “Oki” Naka and The Improv Superette, will run December 11–14. Programming includes a long-form improv evening on December 11, a holiday-themed cabaret on December 12, a sketch comedy night on December 13 with guest artists Oil in the Alley, and a holiday edition of Improv @ Kumu on December 14.

The Work will follow December 19–21. In each session, two directors are given limited time to stage the same unrehearsed scene with the same actors, with the audience determining the outcome. The first two evenings, December 19 and 20, will feature ESL Silver’s Waiting for Buddy, while December 21 will present Darrell Lum’s Elf Bros. Directors include Reyn Afaga, ‘aina, Reb Beau Allen, and Aiko Chinen, with additional directors to be announced.

Tickets and festival passes are available through kumukahua.org or by calling (808) 536-4441.