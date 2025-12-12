Honolulu Theatre For Youth To Present Hawaiʻi Premiere Of AANIKA'S ELEPHANTS

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Honolulu Theatre for Youth will present the Hawaiʻi premiere of AANIKA'S ELEPHANTS at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrew’s Cathedral in downtown Honolulu. The production, written by Annie Evans, marks a collaboration with Sesame Street writers and puppeteers and will be staged in January.

The play follows Aanika, a Kenyan girl who befriends a baby elephant she names Little, exploring themes of family, connection, and environmental responsibility. Aanika is the only character portrayed by a human actor, played by Jimmica Collins, while the elephants are represented by puppets designed and operated by puppeteers who studied elephant movement and behavior to create their stage presence.

The production is directed and produced by Pam Arciero, a Native Hawaiian director and performer who grew up in Hawaiʻi and later became a longtime puppeteer for Sesame Street and The Muppets. Arciero will lead a team that includes Sesame Street puppeteers, members of the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Artistic Ensemble, and graduate students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Theatre for Young Audiences program.

“This is a new play that is destined to be a children's classic, and we're so fortunate that Pam Arciero is bringing her beautiful work home to Hawai'i to share with families in her hometown,” said Eric Johnson, Artistic Director of Honolulu Theatre for Youth.

AANIKA'S ELEPHANTS will open Friday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m. Additional performances will take place Sundays, January 18 and January 25 at 2:00 p.m., and Saturday, January 31 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are available online or through the Honolulu Theatre for Youth box office.

Hawaii Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. PARADE (Manoa Valley Theatre) 31.2% of votes 2. IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS (Diamond Head Theatre) 22.1% of votes 3. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (Manoa Valley Theatre) 11.7% of votes Vote Now!