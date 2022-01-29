Photos: Inside Look at The University of Hawaii's Production of EDDIE WEN' GO: THE STORY OF THE UPSIDE-DOWN CANOE

Eddie Wen' Go: The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe at The University of Hawaii opened last night at The Kennedy Theatre. The production is written by Marion Lyman-Mersereau and is adapted from her book Eddie Wen' Go: The Story of the Upside-Down Canoe. The show is co-directed by Mark Branner and Annie K.L. Lipscomb, co-choreographed by Ka'ohinani Yojo Daniels & Amy Lynn Schiffner, and features an original musical underscore by Ian O'Sullivan.

The production runs from February January 28th through February 6th. According to the University of Hawaii's theatre and dance site, "This imaginative TYA production incorporates giant puppetry, dance, 'ōlelo Hawai'i, pidgin, and hula to tell the story of Eddie Aikau's act of courage through the eyes of sea creatures who watched from underneath the upside-down canoe. Celebrating the story of one local hero who dared to dream big and who put the lives of others before his own, this production shares Aikau's legacy of hope and service to others. Suitable for the whole family." For more information and tickets, click here.

Check out the pictures from the production below!