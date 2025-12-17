 tracker
John Craigie Comes to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in February

Craigie's new album I Swam Here is out February 6, 2026

By: Dec. 17, 2025
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present indie folk singer-songwriter John Craigie in concert in the  McCoy Studio Theater, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 7:30 pm.

For over a decade, John Craigie has made music that brings people in, not with spectacle but with sincerity and songs  that feel like conversations. 

Craigie remains a tireless live performer, touring throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia, appearing at festivals like  Newport Folk, Pickathon, Edmonton Folk Festival, and High Sierra, and sharing the stage with artists such as Langhorne  Slim, Sierra Hull, Gregory Alan Isakov, Brett Dennen, and Jack Johnson

His new album I Swam Here, out February 6, 2026, is a grounded, collaborative step forward, blending New Orleans grit  with Pacific Northwest quiet, and showing a songwriter still widening the world of his music. 

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this  concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. 

Tickets are $39, $49, and $59. Ticket prices include all fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. Tickets go on  sale online only to MACC members first at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 18, and to the general public on Friday,  December 19. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges, among other benefits, log on to  MauiArts.org/membership



