Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; PARADE Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Benny Reitveld
- THEATRE PEACE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
40%
Eric Gilliom
- WHITE HAWAIIAN
- ProArts Playhouse
21%
Sheryl Renee
- SHERYL RENEE SALUTES
- ProArts Playhouse
20%
Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer
- AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
19%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Weaver
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
34%
John Rampage
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
27%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
15%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
7%
Randi Lonzaga
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Aubrey Lee Staley
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Debra McGee
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Greg Zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Michael Misita
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART
1%
Ahnya Chang
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Dwayne sakaguchi
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Pei-Ling Kao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Ahnya Chang
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Anna Quijano
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%
Sami Akuna
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angie Roiniotis
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
29%
Emily Lane
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
26%
Emily lane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
18%
Maile Speetjens
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%
Angie Roiniotis
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Kimmerie Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Jennifer Oberg
- LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
2%
Kimmerie H.O. Jones
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Caitlin Chavis
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jennifer Oberg
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Emily Lane
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Lizby
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Michelle Hartman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Jennifer Oberg
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
1%
Mahina Bell
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Caitlin Chavis
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Micah Oberg
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
0%
Renee Masuyama
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
0%
Iris Kim
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%
Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Omnia Nova
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%
Lily Lee Campbell
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD
- ProArts Playhouse
0%Best Dance Production METAMORPHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
23%ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)
- ProArts Playhouse
22%LA BAYADERE
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
22%MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
19%THE NUTCRACKER
- Alexander Academy Performing Company
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Munro
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
35%
Michael Ng
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
29%
Ahnya Chang
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
13%
Larry Reitzer
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
7%
Larry Reitzer
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Elena Shaddow
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Kalani Whitford
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Greg zane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Chelsea leValley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Patrick Fujioka
- THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Ahnya Change
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
1%
Bryce Chaddick
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
50%
Shervelle Hannah
- THE PIANO LESSON
- TAG - The Actor's Group
19%
DENNY HIRONAGA
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
4%
Camille Romero
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
4%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
3%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
3%
Elizabeth Ung
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Bryce Chaddick
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
3%
Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
R. Kevin Garcia Doyle
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Harry Wong III
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Ihilani Cho
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Lillian Jones
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- TAG - The Actor's Group
1%Best Ensemble PARADE
- Manoa valley theatre
31%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
28%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
9%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
5%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
5%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
3%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
0%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janine Myers
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
35%
David Decarolis
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
31%
Sonny Czyscon
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%
Kelli Finnegan
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Mark Astrella
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Chris Gouveia
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Maggie Lloyd
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Steve Shack
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Jake Carter
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Ray Ryan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Janine Myers
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley theatre
1%
Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Theon Weber
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Tyler Kanemori
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Vince Pinelli
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
0%
Noelani Montas
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Ricky Jones
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
0%
Tyler Kanemori
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Shiroma
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
34%
Jenny Shiroma
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
30%
Damien Stack
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
12%
Vania Jerome
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Jenny Shiroma
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
4%
Grayson Mento
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Grayson Mento
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Vania Jerome
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Justin John Moniz
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Jenny Shiroma
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Clark Bright
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
1%
Damien Stack
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Little Mermaid
- GRAYSON MENTO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Keawe Lopes
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Miki Yamamoto
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%
Michael Bright
- NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
0%Best Musical PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
34%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
27%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
9%CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%NEWSIES
- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation
0%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%Best New Play Or Musical SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
26%SOUTHERNMOST
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
21%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
20%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
16%RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
16%Best Performer In A Musical
Sam Budd
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
32%
David Sheftell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
26%
Charlotte Jo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Alexis Bugarin
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
4%
Jesie Rocetes
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
4%
Jasmine Anderson
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
3%
David Greene
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Chad Navarro
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Adriana Falcon
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Meili Aspen
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Lenx Neves
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
1%
Casey Kekoa Lauti
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Ikaika Mendez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Sarah Verity Flynn
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Yisa Var
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Kolby Kendrick
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Brian Miller
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART
1%
Jack Romans
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Courtney Pritt
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Kristi Scott
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Tom Mirenda
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Ka‘enaaloha Watson
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%
Adam Allison
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Diamond Head Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Melinda Moore
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Manoa Valley Theatre
41%
Dayva Escobar
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
23%
Kristi Scott
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
7%
Suzenne Seradwyn
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
4%
Jill Sanders
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
4%
Shannon Winpenny
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%
Paul Jackel
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Amy K Sullivan
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%
Hi'ilani Lily Okimura
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Francis Taua
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Lina Aiko Krueger
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Sharon Garcia Doyle
- COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare
1%
Sun Min Chun Dayodon
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Elexis Draine
- DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Eriq James
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Marsi Smith
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Stephanie Keiko Kong
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Robert Morris
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Samantha Maxwell
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
0%Best Play A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
60%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
12%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
4%RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
3%4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
3%FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
3%COMEDY OF ERRORS
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
3%I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%DA MAYAH
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
2%MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
2%PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Tomlin
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
36%
Deanne Kennedy
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
29%
Willie Sable
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
8%
Jason Tomlin
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
4%
Ally Shore
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Antonio Hernandez
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jax Pitts
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
2%
Bob McWhirk
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Brittany Blaschke
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Dan Hays
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Deanne Kennedy
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Brian Sullivan
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Carol Walker
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Willie Sable
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kalani Whitford
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Jason Tomlin
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Lacey Tuell
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Larry Reitzer
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Antonio Hernandez
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Deanne Kennedy
- GYPSY
- IABK/ Paliku Theater
0%
Christopher Patrinos
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
0%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
36%
Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
31%
Kaleo Akau
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
10%
Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
4%
EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
3%
Kaleo Akau
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
3%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
3%
Kaleo Akau
- CHICAGO
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
2%
Timothy Manamtam
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
2%
Jericho sambrino
- COME FROM AWAY
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Kaleo Akau
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Dawn Kealoha Harper
- FLOWERS OF HAWAII
- Maui OnStage
1%
Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Arlo Chiaki Rowe
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Tim Manamtam
- SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM
- Manoa Valley Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chandler Converse
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
33%
Alexandria Zinov
- GREASE
- Diamond Head Theatre
26%
Sienna Feldman
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
7%
Jesie Rocetes
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
4%
Ainsley Shearer
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
3%
Pomai Longakit
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
2%
Danielle Ferrer
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- ProArts Playhouse
2%
Maya Polloi
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Jason Aiwohi Tomlin
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
2%
Amber Seelig
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
2%
Meili Caputo
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
1%
Jocelyn Knorr
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Kyden DeSa
- CABARET
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Aaron Amhof
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Buffy Wong
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa valley theatre
1%
La Fa’amausili
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Daniella Addeo-Cortes
- RENT
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Chris Kocian
- HEATHERS
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre
1%
Adam David Allison
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Kimo Kaona
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Henry Morton
- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
1%
Presley Wheeler
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Diamond Head Theatre
1%
Andrew Simmons
- PARADE
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%
Josh Pelletier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Maui OnStage
1%
Jorin Young
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Manoa Valley Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Damien Stack
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
38%
Anna Young
- MASTER CLASS
- Diamond Head Theatre
30%
Greg Berney
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
8%
Saul Rollason
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
4%
Dale Button
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Francis Taua
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
2%
Mike Caputo
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
2%
Wilfred Gee
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE
1%
Emily Wright
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Ariean Jimenez
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug
- PUANA
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Shiro Kawai
- RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua
1%
Justin Fragiao
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Paul Jackel
- BASKERVILLE
- ProArts Playhouse
1%
Charles 'Chas' Hill
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Elexis Draine
- RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Kevin Keaveney
- RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Reyn Afaga
- HAMLET
- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
1%
Bill Pannell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Maui OnStage
1%
Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN
- I AM MULAN
- UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Rori Ann Barchers
- 4.48 PSYCHOSIS
- Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kirstyn Trombetta
- SMOTHER
- Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
45%KEIKI CONCERT
- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
26%THE KNIGHT AT DAWN
- Maui OnStage
16%TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON
- Honolulu Theatre for Youth
12%Favorite Local Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
29%
Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
28%
Diamond Head Theatre
27%
ProArts Playhouse
5%
Kennedy Theatre
3%
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
2%
Maui OnStage
2%
Alexander Academy Performing Company
1%
UHM Kennedy Theatre
1%
Kumu Kahua Theatre
1%
Honolulu Theatre for Youth
0%
Hawaii Shakespeare Festival
0%
ARTS at Markʻs Garage
0%
White Christmas
0%