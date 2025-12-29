Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; PARADE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Benny Reitveld - THEATRE PEACE - Manoa Valley Theatre 40%

WHITE HAWAIIAN

21%

Eric Gilliom -- ProArts Playhouse

SHERYL RENEE SALUTES

20%

Sheryl Renee -- ProArts Playhouse

AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB

19%

Ashley Lambert, Phil Kadet, Jason Gamer -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

PARADE

34%

David Weaver -- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

27%

John Rampage -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

15%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

7%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Randi Lonzaga -- ProArts Playhouse

RENT

3%

Aubrey Lee Staley -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Debra McGee -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Greg Zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

1%

Michael Misita -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre HEART

GYPSY

1%

Ahnya Chang -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

GREASE

1%

Dwayne sakaguchi -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Jason Aiwohi- Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Pei-Ling Kao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa Valley Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

Anna Quijano -- Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

0%

Sami Akuna -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SMOTHER

0%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

CABARET

29%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

26%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

18%

Emily lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

4%

Maile Speetjens -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Angie Roiniotis -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Kimmerie Jones -- manoa Valley Theatre

LA BAYADERE

2%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Kimmerie H.O. Jones -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

2%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Jennifer Oberg -- Maui OnStage

GREASE

1%

Emily Lane -- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

1%

Lizby -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Michelle Hartman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

THE NUTCRACKER

1%

Jennifer Oberg -- Alexander Academy Performing Company

HEATHERS

1%

Mahina Bell -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Caitlin Chavis -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

BASKERVILLE

0%

Micah Oberg -- ProArts Playhouse

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

0%

Renee Masuyama -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

0%

Iris Kim -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PUANA

0%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker and Maile Speetjens -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

GYPSY

0%

Omnia Nova -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD

0%

Lily Lee Campbell -- ProArts Playhouse

METAMORPHOSIS

23%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

ON THE NILE (JAMES NEVIUS AND RANDI LONZAGA)

22%

- ProArts Playhouse

LA BAYADERE

22%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

MFA/BFA DANCE CONCERT

19%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE NUTCRACKER

14%

- Alexander Academy Performing Company

PARADE

35%

Alex Munro -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GREASE

29%

Michael Ng -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

13%

Ahnya Chang -- Manoa valley theatre

CABARET

7%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

CHICAGO

3%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RENT

3%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Elena Shaddow -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Greg zane -- Diamond Head Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Chelsea leValley -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

Patrick Fujioka -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Ahnya Change -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

MAN OF LA MANCHA

0%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

50%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE PIANO LESSON

19%

Shervelle Hannah -- TAG - The Actor's Group

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

4%

DENNY HIRONAGA -- Kumu Kahua

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

4%

Camille Romero -- Maui OnStage

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

3%

Elizabeth Ung -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

MASTER CLASS

3%

Bryce Chaddick -- Diamond Head Theatre

PUANA

3%

Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker with Kaipulaumakaniolono Baker -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

DA MAYAH

2%

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle -- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

2%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

SMOTHER

1%

Harry Wong III -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- Kennedy Theatre

HAMLET

1%

Ihilani Cho -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

1%

Lillian Jones -- TAG - The Actor's Group

PARADE

31%

- Manoa valley theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

28%

- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

- Manoa valley theatre

RENT

5%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

5%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

3%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

- ProArts Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

2%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

1%

- Diamond Head Theatre

I AM MULAN

1%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE PRINCESS AND THE ISO PEANUT

1%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

- Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

0%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

0%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

SOUTHERNMOST

0%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

PARADE

35%

Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

31%

David Decarolis -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

8%

Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Chris Gouveia & Janine Myers -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

2%

Kelli Finnegan -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Mark Astrella -- ProArts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Chris Gouveia -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Maggie Lloyd -- Maui OnStage

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Steve Shack -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Jake Carter -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Ray Ryan -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Janine Myers -- manoa Valley theatre

CHICAGO

1%

Sonny Czyscon/Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

CABARET

1%

Theon Weber -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

I AM MULAN

1%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Vince Pinelli -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

0%

Theon Weber/Sonny Czyscon -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

PUANA

0%

Noelani Montas -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

BASKERVILLE

0%

Ricky Jones -- ProArts Playhouse

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

0%

Tyler Kanemori -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PARADE

34%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa Valley Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

30%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

12%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Vania Jerome -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Jenny Shiroma -- Manoa valley theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

CHICAGO

2%

Grayson Mento -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Vania Jerome -- ProArts Playhouse

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Justin John Moniz -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

RENT

2%

Taisamasama Kaiminaauao-Eteuati -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Jenny Shiroma -- Diamond Head Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Clark Bright -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

HEATHERS

1%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

GRAYSON MENTO

1%

Little Mermaid -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

PUANA

1%

Keawe Lopes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

0%

Miki Yamamoto -- Manoa Valley Theatre

NEWSIES

0%

Michael Bright -- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

PARADE

34%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

27%

- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

9%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

6%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- ProArts Playhouse

RENT

4%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

4%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

1%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

NEWSIES

0%

- I’m A Bright Kid Foundation

MAN OF LA MANCHA

0%

- Diamond Head Theatre

GYPSY

0%

- IABK/ Paliku Theater

SMOTHER

26%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

SOUTHERNMOST

21%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

I AM MULAN

20%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

16%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

16%

- Kumu Kahua

PARADE

32%

Sam Budd -- Manoa Valley Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

26%

David Sheftell -- Diamond Head Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Charlotte Jo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Alexis Bugarin -- Manoa valley theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Jesie Rocetes -- ProArts Playhouse

PARADE

3%

Jasmine Anderson -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

3%

David Greene -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Chad Navarro -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Adriana Falcon -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CABARET

1%

Meili Aspen -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Lenx Neves -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

RENT

1%

Casey Kekoa Lauti -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RENT

1%

Ikaika Mendez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Sarah Verity Flynn -- Maui OnStage

CABARET

1%

Yisa Var -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Kolby Kendrick -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Brian Miller -- Maui OnStage

HEATHERS

1%

Jason Aiwohi-Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Thestre HEART

RENT

1%

Jack Romans -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Courtney Pritt -- Maui OnStage

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Lelea'e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

CABARET

1%

Tom Mirenda -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

RENT

0%

Ka‘enaaloha Watson -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

0%

Adam Allison -- Diamond Head Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

41%

Melinda Moore -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

23%

Dayva Escobar -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Kristi Scott -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Suzenne Seradwyn -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

I AM MULAN

4%

Jill Sanders -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

3%

Shannon Winpenny -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Paul Jackel -- Maui OnStage

MASTER CLASS

2%

Amy K Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

I AM MULAN

2%

Hi'ilani Lily Okimura -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

2%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoaniʻala Tavares -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

BASKERVILLE

1%

Lina Aiko Krueger -- ProArts Playhouse

COMEDY OF ERRORS

1%

Sharon Garcia Doyle -- Hawaii Shakespeare

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

1%

Sun Min Chun Dayodon -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

DA MAYAH

1%

Elexis Draine -- Manoa Valley Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Eriq James -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Marsi Smith -- Maui OnStage

HAMLET

1%

Stephanie Keiko Kong -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Robert Morris -- Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

0%

Samantha Maxwell -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

60%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

12%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

- Maui OnStage

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

3%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

3%

- Kennedy Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

3%

- Maui OnStage

COMEDY OF ERRORS

3%

- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

I AM MULAN

2%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

DA MAYAH

2%

- Manoa Valley Theatre

BASKERVILLE

2%

- ProArts Playhouse

MASTER CLASS

2%

- Diamond Head Theatre

PUANA

1%

- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA

1%

- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

36%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

29%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

8%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CABARET

4%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ally Shore -- ProArts Playhouse

RENT

2%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

2%

Jax Pitts -- Manoa Valley Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

Bob McWhirk -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

2%

Brittany Blaschke -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Dan Hays -- Maui OnStage

MAN OF LA MANCHA

1%

Deanne Kennedy -- Diamond Head Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Brian Sullivan -- Diamond Head Theatre

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Carol Walker -- Maui OnStage

PARADE

1%

Willie Sable -- Manoa Valley Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Kalani Whitford -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

1%

Jason Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

I AM MULAN

1%

Lacey Tuell -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Larry Reitzer -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Antonio Hernandez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

GYPSY

0%

Deanne Kennedy -- IABK/ Paliku Theater

PUANA

0%

Christopher Patrinos -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PARADE

36%

Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

31%

Sarah Velasco Timothy Manamtam -- Diamond Head Theatre

CABARET

10%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

Sarah Velasco and Timothy Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

EJ Messersmith, Angelica Juarez, and Tom Fortier -- ProArts Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

CHICAGO

2%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

RENT

2%

Timothy Manamtam -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Jericho sambrino -- Diamond Head Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

HEATHERS

1%

Kaleo Akau -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

FLOWERS OF HAWAII

1%

Dawn Kealoha Harper -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

1%

Trey Hawthorne and Vanessa Gould -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Arlo Chiaki Rowe -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM

0%

Tim Manamtam -- Manoa Valley Theatre

PARADE

33%

Chandler Converse -- Manoa Valley Theatre

GREASE

26%

Alexandria Zinov -- Diamond Head Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

7%

Sienna Feldman -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Jesie Rocetes -- Maui OnStage

RENT

3%

Ainsley Shearer -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

CABARET

2%

Pomai Longakit -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Danielle Ferrer -- ProArts Playhouse

HEATHERS

2%

Maya Polloi -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

HEATHERS

2%

Jason Aiwohi Tomlin -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Amber Seelig -- Maui OnStage

HEATHERS

1%

Meili Caputo -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Jocelyn Knorr -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

CABARET

1%

Kyden DeSa -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Aaron Amhof -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Buffy Wong -- Manoa valley theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

La Fa’amausili -- manoa Valley Theatre

RENT

1%

Daniella Addeo-Cortes -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

HEATHERS

1%

Chris Kocian -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre

PARADE

1%

Adam David Allison -- Manoa Valley Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Kimo Kaona -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

1%

Henry Morton -- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Presley Wheeler -- Diamond Head Theatre

PARADE

1%

Andrew Simmons -- Manoa Valley Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Josh Pelletier -- Maui OnStage

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Jorin Young -- Manoa Valley Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

38%

Damien Stack -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART

MASTER CLASS

30%

Anna Young -- Diamond Head Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

8%

Greg Berney -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Saul Rollason -- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Dale Button -- Maui OnStage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Francis Taua -- Maui OnStage

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Mike Caputo -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

1%

Wilfred Gee -- HILO EDUCATION ARTS REPERTORY THEATRE

HAMLET

1%

Emily Wright -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

I AM MULAN

1%

Ariean Jimenez -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

PUANA

1%

Kaʻulakauikeaokea Krug -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

RYAN OKINAKAʻS THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Shiro Kawai -- Kumu Kahua

I AM MULAN

1%

Justin Fragiao -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

BASKERVILLE

1%

Paul Jackel -- ProArts Playhouse

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Charles 'Chas' Hill -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA’S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Elexis Draine -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS

1%

Kevin Keaveney -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

HAMLET

1%

Reyn Afaga -- Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Bill Pannell -- Maui OnStage

I AM MULAN

1%

Qi Zhang as HONGSE MULAN -- UHM Kennedy Theatre

4.48 PSYCHOSIS

1%

Rori Ann Barchers -- Kennedy Theatre

SMOTHER

1%

Kirstyn Trombetta -- Kumu Kahua Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

45%

- Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

KEIKI CONCERT

26%

- Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

THE KNIGHT AT DAWN

16%

- Maui OnStage

TALES OF THE SUN AND MOON

12%

- Honolulu Theatre for Youth

29%

Manoa Valley Theatre

28%

Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)

27%

Diamond Head Theatre

5%

ProArts Playhouse

3%

Kennedy Theatre

2%

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival

2%

Maui OnStage

1%

Alexander Academy Performing Company

1%

UHM Kennedy Theatre

1%

Kumu Kahua Theatre

0%

Honolulu Theatre for Youth

0%

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival

0%

ARTS at Markʻs Garage

0%

White Christmas

