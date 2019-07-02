Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Its 2019-2020 Season

Whisk away on a family adventure around the world without heavy luggage or cramped airplanes. Let's Go! is the theme for Honolulu Theatre for Youth's 65th season that will transport audiences around the globe and back in time to Korea, Japan, Tasmania, post-war New York, the kingdom of Hawaii, and more. Underlying the humor and excitement of each play are themes of resilience, love, friendship, and courage that will hit home.

"We hope hundreds of families will join HTY for our 65th season," says Artistic Director Eric Johnson. "For the price of one ticket in New York a local family can enjoy an entire season of professional theatre right here at home. We believe that the rich history, cultures, talent and stories in Hawaii can open the imagination to the wonders of the world and light a spark of curiosity that can last a lifetime."

Original music, exuberant choreography, and rich visuals bring each unique world and time period to life at Tenney Theatre. Traditional Korean drumming and K-POP collide in the season opener, a remount of HTY's most popular production of all time, A Korean Cinderella. This will be followed by Annie Cusick Wood's Shhhhh about learning when to listen and when to speak up for all to hear. In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson is a theatrical adaptation of Bette Bao Lord's award winning novel about friendship and bravery through one immigrant girl's journey to bridge her two cultures. The Carp Who Would Not Quit and other Animal Stories is a collection of traditional Japanese and Okinawan fables told for our youngest audiences. Lee Cataluna and Moses Goods' musical, Ke Kula Keiki Ali?i / The Royal School, is a rich blend of contemporary music and compelling Hawaiian history that will feature both English and Hawaiian language performances. A complete listing of plays, dates, and times follows below.

To accommodate busy family schedules, a new Sunday afternoon performance has been added. Season tickets for the entire seven-play season are on sale now and remain the same price as the previous season: $105 for adults (age 19-59), $55 for youth (18 and under) and $80 for seniors (60+). A Pick Five package is also available. Single tickets are $20, $10, and $15, respectively. HTY is honored to be an official Blue Star Theatre offering discounts to our military families. For more information, to receive a season brochure, order tickets, or learn more about HTY's educational programming call 808-839-9885 or visit www.htyweb.org. For information regarding school performances please contact schools@htyweb.org.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth's Tenney Theatre is located at 229 Queen Emma Square on the grounds of The Cathedral of St. Andrew. Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families.

A Korean Cinderella

by Alvin Chan

Last produced in 2013, this HTY mega-hit mixes traditional Korean drumming, dancing, and masks with modern K-POP music and dance moves to create an entirely new telling of the most popular Korean folktale. Age 5+

Opens Friday, August 16 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, August 18 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, August 24 - September 14 @ 4:30pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, September 14 @ 11:00am

Onstage Workshop: August 24 @ 2:30pm

Shhhhh

by Annie Cusick Wood

This play is about listening... listening to others... listening to ourselves... really listening and finding your voice... It is about finding the freedom to speak up as well as the courage to enjoy silence. Age 3+

Saturdays, October 12 and 19 @ 9:30am and 11:30am

Sunday, October 13 @ 2:00pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, October 19 @ 11:30am

In the Year of the Boar & Jackie Robinson

Based on the book by Bette Bao Lord

Adapted for the stage by Mark Branner

Adapted from an award-winning novel, this play is the touching story of a young Chinese American girl and her family moving from China to the United States in 1947. Told through humor, language and a rich multi-media staging, the play celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of those who bring new perspectives to our country. Age 7+

Opens Friday, November 1 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, November 3 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, November 9-23 @ 4:30pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, November 16 @ 11:00am

Onstage Workshop: November 9 @ 2:30pm

Love

by Finnegan Kruckemeyer

Oslo Rogers has a very fun mom called Ruthy, and lives in a very fun town called Mellingong, on the island of Tasmania. But now a very unfun problem (called a big approaching storm) is forcing everyone to leave their homes and they can only take a few important things each: 'love luggage', as Ruthy calls it. Oslo sets out to help the people of Mellingong discover the things they love the most - the things you would save form a storm. Age 5+

Opens Friday, December 6 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, December 8 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, December 14-21 @ 4:30pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, December 21 @ 11:00am

Onstage Workshop: December 14 @ 2:30pm

Rainbow

by Adam Larsen and the HTY Ensemble

World Premiere!

In this entirely original exploration of one of Hawaii's most important symbols, the rainbow, filmmaker Adam Larsen brings spectacular visuals to this fascinating exploration of color. Simple science, ancient stories and the emotions we associate with colors come to life in this immersive theatrical journey that will never let you see a rainbow the same way again. Age 5+

Opens Friday, January 17 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 19 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, January 25 - February 8 @ 4:30pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, February 1 @ 11:00am

Onstage Workshop: January 25 @ 2:30pm

The Carp Who Would Not Quit and other Animal Stories

by Reiko Ho and the HTY Ensemble

World Premiere!

These tellings of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa teach important lessons of persistence, respect and kindness. Introducing music, language and performance traditions from these cultures, this interactive performance is specifically developed for our youngest audiences. Age 3+

Sunday, February 23 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, February 29 - March 7 @ 9:30am and 11:30am

Saturday, March 7 @ 4:30pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, February 29 @ 11:00am

Ke Kula Keiki Ali'i / The Royal School

by Moses Goods and Lee Cataluna

World Premiere!

A new musical set in the short lived school for children of Hawaiian royalty. Set in the 1840s the play combines contemporary music with one of the most important historical moments in the kingdom of Hawaii. HTY will produce a Hawaiian language version (Ke Kula Keiki Ali'i) and an English language version (The Royal School) of this show. Age 7+

Opens Friday, April 17 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, April 19 @ 2:00pm

Saturdays, April 25 - May 9 @ 4:30pm

Olelo Hawaii Performance: Saturday, May 9 @ 7:00pm

ASL Performance: Saturday, May 2 @ 11:00am

Onstage Workshop: April 25 @ 2:30pm





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You