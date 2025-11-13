World Premiere of LINE CIRCLE SPHERE Comes to Honolulu Theatre For Youth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum have announced a new production specifically designed with and for young people who have developmental differences, are neurodivergent, and/or have high needs.

The show, titled LINE CIRCLE SPHERE at Capitol Modern, was created by Danica Rosengren and The HTY Ensemble. It is the third collaboration between the theatre company and the museum and is a multi-sensory play about the elements of art and the art that is all around us.

Audience members will join HTY performers in the bright and colorful Immersive Gallery at Capitol Modern where they will explore lines, colors, shapes, and textures in an interactive, highly individualized performance specifically designed for neurodivergent young people and their caregivers. The actors directly interact with audience members to create a unique sensory experience for each person. Audience members may move around the space, make noise, and will be invited to be showered with dots, be surrounded by yellow, and build a new sculpture in the space together.

Danica Rosengren, director and creator of the show shared, “Our society is built with neurotypical physically abled people in mind, which means that if someone doesn't fit into that thinking or being, they hear a lot of “no's.” This show is specifically built for our audiences to hear “yes.” We provide sensory opportunities for the audience, and then they choose how and in which way they would like to interact. Yes, you can go up and interact with the actors if you want to. Yes, you can touch the props and the set. Yes, you can talk, or jump or sit or go to the corner and wrap yourself up in something cozy. Yes, you can leave if you get overstimulated, where you will find art supplies if you would like some drawing time, and then you are welcome back at any time.”

The performance is free and space is limited to 8 children and their caregivers. Reservations are prioritized for young people who have developmental disabilities and differences. Upon reserving a free ticket, a member of HTY's staff will reach out via email to learn more about the special needs of each keiki, so the team can provide the best experience possible.