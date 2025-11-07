Maui Arts & Cultural Center To Host ACTIVATIONS: AFTER HOURS AT THE GALLERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will host the next edition of its ongoing program series, ACTIVATIONS: After Hours at the Gallery, on Friday, November 21, from 5–8 p.m.

The event will feature live performances unfolding in and around the Schaefer International Gallery, presented alongside the exhibition Satoru Abe: Reaching for the Sun.

The evening’s program expands on themes found in Abe’s work through acoustic music, dance, and multimedia installation. Christopher Yohmei Blasdel will perform traditional and modern compositions on the shakuhachi, while Mika Inaba will play classical koto music. Dance artist Brigitte (Gigi) Leilani Axelrode will present new choreography, including a collaboration with her sibling, Angelique (Ang) Kalani Axelrode, whose projection mapping will illuminate the gallery’s exterior walls.

In the Yokouchi Pavilion & Courtyard, DJ SKUBI (Gregg Kaplan) will perform a set blending ambient, dub, and electronic textures throughout the evening. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Entry to ACTIVATIONS is free, with ticketed reservations required through the MACC Box Office at mauiarts.org. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, November 7.

About the Exhibition

Satoru Abe: Reaching for the Sun surveys over seventy years of work by one of Hawaiʻi’s most celebrated modern artists, featuring paintings, sculptures, and works on paper from the 1950s to the 2020s. Organized by the Honolulu Museum of Art and co-curated by Katherine Love and Alejandra Rojas Silva, the exhibition marks the first solo presentation of Abe’s work on Maui.

Abe (1926–2025) was a founding member of the Metcalf Chateau group and a central figure in Hawaiʻi’s postwar modern art movement. His exploration of natural forms, abstraction, and organic symbolism earned him recognition across the islands and beyond.

The exhibition runs through November 22, 2025. Schaefer International Gallery is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and before select Castle Theater performances. Admission is free.