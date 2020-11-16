Free Pre-Show Panel with Playwright Lee Cataluna and Directors Announced

The panel discussion takes place Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:30pm.

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance, Kennedy Theatre, and Kumu Kahua Theatre invite the public to a panel discussion on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6:30pm that features local award-winning playwright Lee Cataluna and the directors from Kumu Kahua Theatre and UHM Kennedy Theatre who are currently presenting her plays on the virtual stage.

This panel opens Kumu Kahua's final weekend of performances of Aloha Attire and UHM Kennedy Theatre's only weekend of Flowers of Hawai'i performances. The panelists will discuss the connected scripts, written by Cataluna, presented by the theatres simultaneously for this one weekend. The conversation will be presented via Zoom webinar and also live-streamed on both organizations' Facebook pages. All outlets presenting the panel are free to the public.



The two shows are connected through multiple characters that appear in both plays and a storyline that influences both. Aloha Attire takes place in the 1980s and is a prequel to the contemporary Flowers of Hawai'i. The Kumu Kahua Theatre production of Aloha Attire runs from November 5-22, 2020. UHM Kennedy Theatre presents Flowers of Hawai'i November 20-22, 2020. Both productions are available via online streaming only.



Panelists include Playwright Lee Cataluna, Aloha Attire Director R. Kevin Garcia, Flowers of Hawai'i Director Lurana Donnels O'Malley, and Harry Wong III, Director of the world premiere of Flowers of Hawai'i at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2013. The production by UHM Kennedy Theatre will be its second run at any theatre. Its prequel, Aloha Attire was written by Cataluna specifically for digital production during Kumu Kahua Theatre's 50th season.



Following the panel discussion, audience members will be invited to ask questions via Zoom chat and Facebook comments. It is recommended that those interested in watching the discussion log in at bit.ly/kktuhm by 6:20pm to assure technology is functioning well.



Tickets for both productions are still available:

Flowers of Hawai'i

https://www.showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre



Aloha Attire

bit.ly/alohaattire

