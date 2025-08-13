 tracker
18TH ANNUAL KŪ MAI KA HULA COMPETITION Returns to The Maui Arts & Cultural Center in September

Weekend kicks off September 11 with panel on hula costuming.

Aug. 13, 2025
Kū Mai Ka Hula (“Hula Appears”) will return to Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater for its 18th annual event on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, 2025. As Maui’s only adult hula competition, the event will feature award-winning hālau from Hawai‘i, Japan, and the continental U.S., judged by esteemed kumu hula from across the islands.

The weekend begins Thursday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater with Designing the ʻAʻahu, a presentation and panel discussion exploring the art and vision behind hula costuming.

On Friday, pre-show entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Solo Competition and Awards Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday, festivities start at 11:30 a.m. with the Group Competition and Awards Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Audiences can browse locally made crafts and enjoy food and beverages in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard throughout the weekend.

Presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center in association with Kauahea Inc., Kū Mai Ka Hula is a celebration of hula excellence, highlighting top performers in kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) styles. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $38 adults, $21 children 12 and under (all fees included) per day; discounted two-day packages available. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m. online only at MauiArts.org.




