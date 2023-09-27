LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October

Performances run 1-12 October.
POPULAR
LA TRAVIATA (Giuseppe Verdi) comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October.
Musikalische Leitung Pier Giorgio Morandi
Inszenierung Simon Stone
mit u. a. Lisette Oropesa (Violetta Valéry), Juan Diego Flórez (Alfredo Germont), Ludovic Tézier (Giorgio Germont)
In der anstehenden Vorstellungsserie von La traviata singt Lisette Oropesa erstmals im Haus am Ring die Violetta. Juan Diego Flórez ist wieder als Alfredo Germont zu erleben und Ludovic Tézier als Giorgio Germont. Das Staatsopernorchester dirigiert Pier Giorgio Morandi.
1., 3., 6., 10. und 12. Oktober 2023
Videos
|Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
|Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
|IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
|Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
|The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You