LA TRAVIATA Comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October

Performances run 1-12 October.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

LA TRAVIATA (Giuseppe Verdi) comes to Wiener Staatsoper in October.

Musikalische Leitung Pier Giorgio Morandi
Inszenierung Simon Stone
mit u. a. Lisette Oropesa (Violetta Valéry), Juan Diego Flórez (Alfredo Germont), Ludovic Tézier (Giorgio Germont)

In der anstehenden Vorstellungsserie von La traviata singt Lisette Oropesa erstmals im Haus am Ring die Violetta. Juan Diego Flórez ist wieder als Alfredo Germont zu erleben und Ludovic Tézier als Giorgio Germont. Das Staatsopernorchester dirigiert Pier Giorgio Morandi.

1., 3., 6., 10. und 12. Oktober 2023




