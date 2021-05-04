Komische Oper Berlin Ends 2020-2021 Season Early

The Komische Oper Berlin has announced that it will not resume its current season due to the current situation regarding COVID-19.



The rehearsals at the house will continue until further notice. New productions and revivals are currently being rehearsed for the 2021/22 season, which opens on August 29 with the premiere of 'Œdipe'.

The full program for the next season will be announced on June 22nd.

If you have tickets to cancelled productions, you don't have to do anything - the telephone service of the Komische Oper Berlin will contact you to find an individual solution that meets your needs! You can choose a rebooking, a voucher, a refund , or you want to donate an amount.

Learn the full statement at https://www.komische-oper-berlin.de/planen/corona/.