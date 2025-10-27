Jenene Caramielo Brings CELEBRATING CELINE To Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The month of November begins on a powerful note as Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael welcomes acclaimed vocalist Jenene Caramielo for Celebrating Celine, a stunning live tribute to the music of Celine Dion. Performances will take place Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and Sunday, November 2, at 1:00 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.).

Caramielo studied classical voice at Pittsburgh’s Civic Light Opera and Carnegie Mellon University before earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from Shenandoah Conservatory. Her diverse career spans musical theatre, opera, and pop, with performances in productions such as The Music Man, Fiddler on the Roof, and workshops of Aida. Known for her commanding stage presence and crystalline vocal tone, she has performed across the United States and internationally.

Caramielo has shared the stage with Chicago, opened for The Beach Boys, performed the national anthem at Major League Baseball games, and entertained audiences that include celebrities and world leaders. Backed by a live band, her tribute to Dion promises an evening of soaring vocals and emotional depth, capturing the spirit and power of one of the world’s most beloved performers.

November 1 show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-celine-starring-jenene-caramielo-tickets-1689758526239?aff=oddtdtcreator

November 2 show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-celine-starring-jenene-caramielo-tickets-1689795627209?aff=oddtdtcreator