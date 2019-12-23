BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards

Article Pixel Dec. 23, 2019  
There's just one final week to submit votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 8%
 Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
 Jared Hoffert - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Best Actor in a Play
Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
 Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 8%
 Peter Crist - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Best Actress in a Musical
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%
 Taylor Johnson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
 Bri Edgerton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Best Actress in a Play
Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 9%
 Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
 Kelly Lomas - SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 7%

Best Choreography 
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%
 Sarah Nowak-Rolko - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
 Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Best Community Theatre
Downriver Actors Guild 13%
 The Croswell Opera House 13%
 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 11%
 Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%
 Roene Trevisan - MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 6%

Best Director of a Play
Matthew D. Bowland - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 9%
 Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
 Adriane Galea - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Open Book Theatre Company 7%

Best Director of Musical
Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
 Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
 Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%

Best Ensemble of a Musical
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 8%
 MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 7%
 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble of a Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 14%
 THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Croswell Opera House 10%
 CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%

Best Lighting Design
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 12%
 Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
 Tracy McCullough - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 7%

Best Music Direction
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 8%
 Lisa Lawrence - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tibbits Opera House 6%
 Kyle Harwood - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

Best Musical
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
 ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
 FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

Best Play
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 13%
 THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 8%
 CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 28%
 ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 13%
 COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 10%

Best Production for Young Adults
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 19%
 MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 15%
 SWEENEY TODD - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Best Set Design
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%
 Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
 Dave Overholdt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 8%

Best Shakespearean Actor
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 21%
 John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
 Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 13%

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 26%
 Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 18%
 Ian Geers - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Actress
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 38%
 Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 23%
 Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 19%
 Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 14%
 Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 22%
 KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 18%
 THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Best Shakespearean Production
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%
 THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%
 COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 15%

Best Sound Design
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 16%
 Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 9%
 CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 11%
 Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
 Tom Downey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 7%

Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
 Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
 Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 7%
 Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
 Natasha Ricketts - SISTER ACT - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Best Supporting Actress in Play
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 11%
 Lois Williams - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - The Sauk 8%
 Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 13%
 Sophia Bernard - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 12%
 Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%

Theatre of the Year
The Croswell Opera House 13%
 Downriver Actors Guild 12%
 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
  • Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards
  • December 19th Update: IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Wichita Awards Voting
  • December 19th Update: INTO THE WOODS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW West Virginia Awards Voting
  • December 19th Update: DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Kennedy Center Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Washington, DC Awards Voting
  • December 19th Update: CABARET - Lost Nation Theater Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Vermont Awards Voting