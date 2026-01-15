Midland Center For The Arts To Introduce Digital Tickets Beginning 2025–26 Season

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midland Center for the Arts will introduce digital tickets beginning with the 2025–26 season, offering audiences an additional option for entering performances and events. The new system will provide mobile ticket delivery using dynamic QR codes designed for secure and streamlined entry.

The digital ticket rollout is supported by Storm Master Exteriors and implemented in partnership with True Tickets. Digital tickets will be delivered through a branded ticket wallet, allowing patrons to access tickets without passwords and transfer them securely to other attendees.

“Introducing digital tickets is an important step in enhancing the guest experience at Midland Center for the Arts as we evolve to meet the needs of today’s audiences,” said Josh Holliday, Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Sales at Midland Center for the Arts. “This technology makes attending events simpler and faster, allowing our patrons to access tickets, share them securely, and enjoy a seamless experience from purchase to performance.”

The Center notes that digital tickets will allow for real-time communication with audiences, including event-related information such as parking details and program notes. Tickets may be transferred between guests while maintaining secure entry, and the use of dynamic QR codes is intended to reduce the risk of counterfeit tickets.

“It is exciting to partner with a cultural institution that has been a cornerstone of Mid-Michigan for more than 50 years,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Midland Center for the Arts is making a strategic shift to put its audiences at the center of every interaction, and we are proud to provide the tools that enable them to do that with greater agility and insight.”

The introduction of digital tickets will not replace Midland Center’s existing ticketing system and will not affect tickets already purchased. Printed tickets will remain available for patrons who prefer them, with digital tickets offered as an alternative delivery method.

According to the Center, the addition of secure digital delivery will also allow for improved understanding of audience attendance patterns, supporting more tailored communication and future engagement strategies.