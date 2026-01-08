A JOYRIDE IN MEMORY CARE Comes to Ann Arbor's Brand-New Forge Theater

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dementia Friendly Services will present “A Joyride in Memory Care” written and performed by Ann Arbor native Rick Sperling, February 20-22 at Forge Theater, a new studio performance space in Ann Arbor.

Sperling, an actor, director and playwright best known as the founder of Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, has created a one-person play about his experiences with his mother, Doris Sperling, and a colorful cast of characters – all portrayed by Sperling -- in a memory care facility for people dealing with dementia.

In 'Joyride' we see Sperling witness his dynamic mother Doris – a trailblazing teacher and youth advocate – lose her once powerful voice. To his surprise he discovers deep beauty, dignity and humor among these incredible people in memory care living out their last days in a brave new world.

Sperling has performed 'Joyride' for individual performances throughout southeast Michigan for the past year and a half, but this will be the first weekend run of the show made possible by support by the Washtenaw County nonprofit Dementia Friendly Services (DFS).

For DFS's Executive Director, Jim Mangi, producing this show was personal, as well as a way to expand awareness about dementia and its impact on those affected and their families. "My wife was in Memory Care for over 7 years,” says Mangi. “So I know that Rick Sperling's portrayal of the people dealing with dementia is right on. Rick, his Mom, and the other characters in his play make us weep with them; they make us laugh with them, and mostly they help us see people with dementia as what they are and always will be: persons deserving love and respect." DFS will lead a post-show discussion with light refreshments after each performance.

This four-performance run will take place at the new Ann Arbor performance space Forge Theater, focused on the development and showcasing new works of theatre. “We're delighted that 'A Joyride in Memory Care' will be the first show ever in our Studio space,” says Forge founder Catherine Zudak . “With Forge's deep ties to the long history of independent theater in Ann Arbor, it's a perfect fit that our inaugural production comes from an Ann Arbor native with a moving and joyful story about lost memories and found moments.”

“I am thrilled that 'Joyride' is getting its first full weekend of performances, and to be the debut production of a new Ann Arbor space devoted to new works is perfect.,” says University of Michigan theatre professor Malcolm Tulip, an acclaimed actor and director both locally and internationally. Tulip saw an earlier production of the play at the Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson, Michigan. “I'm so happy I was able to see Rick's piece about his journey with his mother, the incredible Ann Arbor educator and arts advocate Doris Sperling, through dementia. This brave piece of writing is a powerful and deeply touching cross between memoir, documentary, and dramatic reading.”

“With his Dickens-like characterizations,” says Tulip. “Rick leads us through a journey that is in turns sad, joyful, hilarious and uncompromisingly honest. Through this play, Doris is still teaching us five years after her passing.”