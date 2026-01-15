Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marryn Barney - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Toni Davison - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Anthony J. Hamilton - DREAM GIRLS - WMU Shaw Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Bryana Hall - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova
Best Ensemble
ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy - SWEENEY TODD - Spotlight Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Zumbrun - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House
Best Musical
THE COLOR PURPLE - STAGECRAFTERS
Best New Play Or Musical
ACT THREE - Tibbits Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stagecrafters
Best Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Flint Community Players
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig A, Hane - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kennikki Jones-Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chad Tallon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak
Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters
