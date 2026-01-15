Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marryn Barney - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Toni Davison - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anthony J. Hamilton - DREAM GIRLS - WMU Shaw Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Bryana Hall - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova



Best Ensemble

ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Rudy - SWEENEY TODD - Spotlight Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Steve Zumbrun - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House



Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - STAGECRAFTERS



Best New Play Or Musical

ACT THREE - Tibbits Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

AJ Denomme - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stagecrafters



Best Performer In A Play

Princess Beyoncé Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Flint Community Players



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig A, Hane - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kennikki Jones-Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chad Tallon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Princess Beyoncé Jones - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak



Favorite Local Theatre

Stagecrafters

