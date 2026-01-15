 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sandy Davis - CRAFTY - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marryn Barney - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Toni Davison - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Anthony J. Hamilton - DREAM GIRLS - WMU Shaw Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Bryana Hall - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova

Best Ensemble
ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Rudy - SWEENEY TODD - Spotlight Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Zumbrun - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House

Best Musical
THE COLOR PURPLE - STAGECRAFTERS

Best New Play Or Musical
ACT THREE - Tibbits Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical
AJ Denomme - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stagecrafters

Best Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova

Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Flint Community Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig A, Hane - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kennikki Jones-Jones - ECLIPSED: THE SUN, THE MOON, AND GLADYS ATKINSON SWEET - Theatre Nova

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chad Tallon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Tibbits Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Princess Beyoncé Jones - MOON MAN WALK - Inspired Acting Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak

Favorite Local Theatre
Stagecrafters

Videos