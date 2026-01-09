Williamston Theatre Starts Off 2026 With DIAL M FOR MURDER

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Williamston Theatre will kick off 2026 with Dial M for Murder adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original by Frederick Knott.

Performances for this classic suspense thriller begin Thursday, February 5 and run through Sunday, March. Tickets are on sale starting January 13.

Do you believe in the perfect murder? When Tony Wendice discovers a love letter meant for his wife, a vengeful obsession takes over. He plots revenge, hires an old friend to do the unthinkable, and sets a meticulous plan in motion — until one mistake sends everything into a spiral. Dial M for Murder is Jeffrey Hatcher's sharp adaptation of a classic suspense thriller that gives the iconic story new life. You may know the story; but seeing it live, just feet from the performers, is a whole new experience. Catch every glance. Every twist. Every gasp. Contains mature content.

Dial M for Murder features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Jamie Elvey along with her husband Ryan Patrick Welsh (A Case for the Existence of God, Predictor), Yolanda Davis (On the Market), Tobin Hissong (Predictor, The Cake) and Patrick Loos (A Sherlock Carol, A Very Williamston Christmas '24). Jasmine Rivera (A Case for the Existence of God, Mrs. Harrison) is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Ranae Selmeyer (BABA), Lighting Design by Harley Miah (A Case for the Existence of God), Costume Design by Marley Boon, Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (BABA, Maytag Virgin), Prop Design and Scenic Dressing by Michelle Raymond (A Sherlock Carol, Every Brilliant Thing) and Fight/Intimacy Coordinator Alexis Black (A Case for the Existence of God, Thirst). The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger (Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, A Very Williamston Christmas ‘24).

Dial M for Murder runs for five weeks only - February 5 through March 8! he first four performances are Preview performances - Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00PM. The schedule for the remaining four weeks - Thursday at 2:00PM, Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:00PM and 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM. The Official Opening Night for Dial M for Murder is Friday, February 13. Conversation Sunday is Sunday, March 1 immediately following the 2:00PM performance. Visit our website for more information about Previews and Conversation Sunday.

For information on ticket prices, discounts and ticket policies please visit our Ticket Information page on our website.