MRS. DOUBTFIRE And More Set for Flint Institute of Music In 2026

Audiences can experience a range of music, theatre, youth programming, and live-to-film events across venues presented by Flint Institute of Music (FIM) throughout January and February.

Flint Under the Stars: Music Soul Revue with Alina Oliver and Friends

January 21 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Alina Oliver and performers from Flint’s New McCree Theatre will present Music Soul Revue, featuring music from the 1950s through the 1970s. George Warren and the High Definition Band Theatre Ensemble will provide live accompaniment. Proceeds benefit KidsTix, which supports access to live performances for children and families. A minimum $5 per-ticket donation is required at registration.

Mrs. Doubtfire

January 25 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the 1993 film, will be presented in Flint. The production follows Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who adopts the persona of a nanny in order to remain close to his children after a divorce.

Meet the Orchestra!

January 30 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

Presented by the FIM Flint School of Performing Arts, this youth-centered concert introduces orchestral music through performance and hands-on learning. Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra students will guide attendees through an “instrument playground.” While morning performances are reserved for schools, the 12:30 p.m. performance is open to the public.

Sensory-Inclusive Magic Show with Kevin Spencer

January 31 at Gloria Coles Flint Public Library

Magician Kevin Spencer will present a free sensory-inclusive performance designed for audiences of all ages and abilities. The show is structured to welcome individuals with sensory sensitivities. FIM has partnered with Spencer for more than a decade through school-based programming.

Seeing Stars! Benefit

February 6 at Dort Music Center

The annual Seeing Stars! benefit supports tuition assistance at the Flint School of Performing Arts. The evening will include student performances, a tasting-style dinner, a silent auction, raffle, and a formal toast.

New Works Festival

February 13–15 at FIM Elgood Theatre Lobby

Flint Repertory Theatre will host a three-day festival featuring readings of new plays and musical works in development. Audience members will have opportunities to engage with participating artists. Several past Flint Rep productions originated through this festival.

FSPA Faculty Concert – Brittany DeYoung

February 13 at MacArthur Recital Hall

FSPA faculty harpist Brittany DeYoung will present Of Rhymes & Seasons, a concert combining harp music with live poetry readings inspired by nature and seasonal change.

Black Violin – Full Circle Tour

February 13 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Black Violin, founded by Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, will return to Flint with a program blending string arrangements and contemporary music styles. Members of the Dort Honors String Quartet, FSPA Honors Quartet, and Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra will join the duo for part of the performance.

FSPA Celebrates Black History

February 20 at MacArthur Recital Hall

This Black History Month concert will feature student performances across music, theatre, and dance departments, highlighting works by Black composers, playwrights, choreographers, and artists through spirituals, spoken word, and contemporary music.

FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra: American Frontiers

February 21 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Flint Symphony Orchestra will perform American Frontiers, featuring works by Copland, Still, and John Williams. Trumpeter George Goad will appear as guest soloist. A livestream option will be available from February 21 through March 23.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Live in Concert

February 28 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra will perform the score live alongside a screening of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The concert features music composed by John Williams and accompanies the full film presentation.

Tickets for all events are available at tickets.fim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center at Whiting Auditorium and Capitol Theatre, or by phone at (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount through the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.

