FOR COLORED GIRLS... is Coming to Planet Ant Theatre

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange is a powerful choreopoem that weaves together poetry, music, dance, and storytelling to illuminate the emotional journeys of women of color. Through deeply personal and collective narratives, the cast explores love, betrayal, abandonment, trauma, joy, and healing with unapologetic truth.

Each piece reflects both the pain and power of survival, giving voice to stories too often silenced. This production serves as both a mirror and a balm—confronting darkness while celebrating resilience, sisterhood, and self-worth. Audiences will laugh, cry, reflect, and ultimately leave uplifted.

From director CJ Williams, “This ain’t just a play–it’s rhythm, it’s movement, it’s truth. Every woman on that stage is carrying generations with her, and when they speak, when they dance, when they sing–baby, you gon’ feel it. Laughter, tears, healing, joy–it’s all here. We not just telling Ntozake’s story, we living it, breathing it, and passing it straight to the hearts of the audience.”

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf is produced by The Chocolate Box Theater Company in partnership with Planet Ant Theatre.

The cast features Danae Ross, Nisa Miller, Sonya Ellis, Asia Robinson, Layla Lyles, La’Paige, Sheila Mac, Kayla Raines, Barbara Littles. The production is directed by CJ Williams. Performances will run from January 9-17.



