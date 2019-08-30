Circle Theatre Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Circle Theatre concludes their 67th Main Stage season with the family-friendly musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opening Thursday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is brought to the Circle stage by Production Sponsors Centennial Securities and Warner Norcross + Judd. Artistic Sponsor, Stonecastle Dentistry. Special guest designer, renowned visual artist, and 2017 ArtPrize Installation Juried Award winner Jeffrey Augustine Songco creates a coat of many colors that is sure to dazzle Circle audiences.

Under the direction of Rob Karel, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells a reimagined tale of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. It's known as one of the most enduring shows of all time.

"This show is bursting with dynamic energy and diverse character choices. Rob Karel has some cool and unique visions, so even if you've seen "Joseph" a thousand times, I would bet that you haven't seen it done like this. You won't want to miss it!" - Kelsey Rezmer, Cast Member (Vocal Captain/Ensemble)

"Every time I walk into rehearsal, I am amazed by how much talent can fit in one room. From the youngest children to the oldest adults, everyone brings so much to the table and makes every single one of these amazing songs spring to life with energy and power." - Dane Schwiegert, Cast Member (Gad)

Circle Theatre audience members can take advantage of the Lobby Bar on the September 6 performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m.; beverages can be enjoyed inside the theatre that night.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run September 5-7, 11-14, 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. and September 15 at 5:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Circle's website circletheatre.org.





