Vintage Theatre Productions to Stage THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Vintage Theatre Productions presents "The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong" April 15 through May 22 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org .

There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong...does!

The cast includes Brandon Billings (Trevor), Rachel McCombs-Graham (Sandra ), Johanna Jaquith (Denise), Evan Marquez (Max), Leslie O'Carroll* (Annie), Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry (Robert), Scotty Shaffer (Jonathan ) and Andrew Uhlenhopp (Chris).

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields are three members of Mischief, a company serious about silliness. Mischief is the creators of the West End smash Peter Pan Goes Wrong, critically acclaimed TV series The Goes Wrong Show, and the Tony-winning Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong, and this is the original one-act play which started everything going wrong. They call it ridiculous escapism!

Learn more at www.mischiefcomedy.com .

*Leslie O'Carroll appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Photo Credits: Matthew Gale Photography.