Christopher Titus To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

The stand-up comedian will appear February 19–21 with multiple evening performances.

Christopher Titus will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark February 26–28. The stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer is currently touring his show Doomed to Repeat.

Titus created and starred in the Fox series Titus, which earned an Emmy nomination, and received a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for his writing. He has written and starred in 10 full-length comedy specials, including Amerigeddon, available on Amazon, and Carrying Monsters. His podcast, The Armageddon Update/Titus Podcast, has accumulated more than 8 million downloads.

Performance schedule at Comedy Works South at the Landmark is as follows:

Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. ($20)
Friday, February 27 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. ($28)
Saturday, February 28 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ($28)

Advance tickets are available. Preferred seating is offered to guests who dine at Lucy Restaurant. Reservations may be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.




