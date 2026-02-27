Opera Colorado and Nocturne Jazz to Host Evening of Music and Dining

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

By popular demand, Sip & Sing will return for two nights this season, bringing together Opera Colorado and Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club for a one-of-a-kind evening of live music and fine dining. This beloved collaboration between two Denver arts staples offers an experience audiences can't find anywhere else: up-close performances paired with an expertly curated multi-course dinner and wine pairings in an intimate jazz club setting. Both nights are expected to sell out, with limited tables and seats still available.

Inspired by Love, Longing, and Bad Decisions, the evening unfolds with lush romance, simmering yearning, and moments of deliciously questionable judgment. Performed by Opera Colorado's Artists in Residence, the program moves effortlessly from opera and art song to cabaret and Golden Age Broadway, featuring beloved favorites from Carousel, Oklahoma!, and Stephen Sondheim hits alongside contemporary works by Jake Heggie and Tom Cipullo—each selection thoughtfully paired with dishes and drinks designed to heighten the mood. Intimate, indulgent, and full of heart, Sip & Sing invites guests to sit near the music and experience storytelling in a way that feels personal and immediate.

Opera Colorado's Artists in Residence are at the heart of the company's artistic and community programming, performing on the mainstage and throughout Colorado in schools, community venues, and special events. The program received a record number of applications this season, reflecting its national reputation for excellence and professional development. At Sip & Sing, audiences experience these rising artists in a vibrant, fun setting.

"This collaboration reflects what's possible when two Denver arts communities come together around creativity and connection," says Barbara Lynne Jamison, the Ellie Caulkins General Director & CEO. "We're grateful to Nocturne for their longstanding partnership and shared vision in creating a space where audiences can gather, discover something new, and experience live music up close with our Artists in Residence in an intimate and welcoming way."

Nicole Mattson, owner of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club, adds, "Sip & Sing has become a favorite because it unites lovers of great musical art. Opera and jazz each have devoted audiences, and when they come together, there's a beautiful cross-pollination—new discoveries, fresh energy, and a room full of people delighted by the power of voice, story, and song."

Tables of four, tables of two, and single seats are available. Single-seat purchasers may request to be seated together by adding a note to their order. Tickets are $200 per person and include the multi-course meal, curated wine pairings, and live performance.