COME FROM AWAY Begins Performances at The Arvada Center This Month

The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities will present COME FROM AWAY from March 27 through May 10, 2026. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Kenny Moten, the musical tells the true story of how the small town of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers following the events of September 11, 2001.

Based on the real-life events that unfolded when international flights were diverted to Newfoundland airspace, COME FROM AWAY follows the residents of Gander as they provide shelter, food, and support to travelers from around the world. The production explores themes of community, compassion, and connection during a moment of global crisis.

“When I first saw Come From Away, I went in thinking it was only about the tragedy of September 11th, but I came out thinking about radical hospitality and what it looks like when strangers choose to take care of each other despite the odds,” said director Kenny Moten. “I'm excited to be making this piece with an entirely local cast, and I hope the story we build onstage doesn't end at curtain call. I hope it stays with us and nudges us to make room, choose kindness, and show up for one another in our own communities.”

The production is directed by Moten with musical direction by David Nehls and scenic design by Kevin Nelson. The cast includes Colin Alexander, Jake Bell, Randy Chalmers, Kelsey Crismon, Ralph Daniel, Elizabeth Harlen, Mary McGroary, Justin Milner, Jeremy Rill, Megan Van de Hey, and Sharon Kay White, with Brett Ambler, Anna High, Norrell Moore, Jerod Mose, and Amy Sheff serving as understudies.

Creative Team

The creative team for COME FROM AWAY includes director Kenny Moten, musical director David Nehls, and choreographer Jessica Hindsley. Scenic design is by Kevin Nelson, costume design by Nicole Watts, lighting design by Shannon McKinney, and sound design by Max Silverman. Jeffrey Parker serves as voice and dialect director. Stage management is provided by Christine Moore, Melissa J. Michelson, and Kelsea Sibold. The Arvada Center’s artistic director is Lynne Collins.

Special Events

The production will feature community conversations led by Moten following the April 19 and April 29 matinee performances. These post-show discussions will explore the musical’s themes of community, connection, and hospitality.

A related event, A Meal From Away, will take place on May 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Inspired by the themes of the musical, the event will bring audiences together through food, storytelling, and discussion. The gathering will feature dishes curated by event partner Cocina Libre and conversations with the organization’s founders and chefs about migration, identity, and resilience. The event is free but requires advance RSVP due to limited capacity.

Accessibility

The Arvada Center will offer several accessible performances during the run. American Sign Language–interpreted performances will take place April 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 19 at 2:00 p.m. Audio-described performances will be held April 15 at 1:00 p.m. and April 18 at 7:30 p.m. A relaxed performance for neurodivergent adults is scheduled for April 24 at 1:00 p.m. Additional accessibility information is available through the Arvada Center Box Office.

Tickets

Tickets for COME FROM AWAY start at $60 and are available through the Arvada Center Box Office.