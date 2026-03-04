Ginger Billy Set to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This March

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ginger Billy will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Ginger Billy was a respiratory therapist before becoming a breath of fresh air in rural comedy. Now with 17 million followers across socials, Ginger Billy is lauded for his sketches, musical parodies, redneck satire, and true-to-his-roots opinions on American pop culture.

He is a voice actor in the upcoming animated Ryan Reynolds feature Animal Friends and he has made appearances on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Nashville Hot with Dusty Slay, and the major radio syndicate Big D and Bubba.

His music has 11 million listens on Spotify and 23 million streams on YouTube. As an actor and producer, Ginger Billy has collaborated with comedians and personalities Chelcie Lynn (aka Trailer Trash Tammy), Officer Justin Daniels, Catfish Cooley, and noodlers Hannah & Jeff Barron. On stage, his storytelling reflects a down-to-earth family man with a passion for Southern pleasures. He has sold over 21,000 tickets this year on his Backwoods Comedy Tour.